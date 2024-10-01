News
Hezbollah strikes Israel's Tel Aviv with Fadi-4 missile for the first time
Lebanon News
2024-10-01 | 05:22
Hezbollah strikes Israel's Tel Aviv with Fadi-4 missile for the first time
Hezbollah announced Tuesday that it "successfully targeted a gathering of Israeli forces stationed at the Dovev military base using a Falaq-2 missile."
In a separate statement, Hezbollah confirmed the use of Fadi-4 missile for the first time in an attack on Tel Aviv, resulting in air raid sirens being activated across Tel Aviv, with residents reporting the sound of explosions, according to Reuters.
The group said that it attacked the Tel Aviv headquarters of Israel's Mossad intelligence agency and the Glilot military base, where the army’s 8200 intelligence unit is headquartered on the outskirts of the Israeli city.
Lebanon News
Hezbollah
Israel
Tel Aviv
Fadi-4
Missile
Related Articles
News Bulletin Reports
2024-09-25
Hezbollah's ballistic missile on Tel Aviv: Inside Israel's operation "Northern Arrows" in Lebanon
News Bulletin Reports
2024-09-25
Hezbollah's ballistic missile on Tel Aviv: Inside Israel's operation "Northern Arrows" in Lebanon
Middle East News
11:43
Hezbollah targets Israeli settlement with ‘Nour Missile,' cites support for Palestinian resistance
Middle East News
11:43
Hezbollah targets Israeli settlement with ‘Nour Missile,' cites support for Palestinian resistance
Lebanon News
2024-09-28
New York Times cites Israeli official: Hezbollah capable of launching hundreds of rockets simultaneously at cities like Tel Aviv, Haifa
Lebanon News
2024-09-28
New York Times cites Israeli official: Hezbollah capable of launching hundreds of rockets simultaneously at cities like Tel Aviv, Haifa
Lebanon News
2024-09-25
Hezbollah claims responsibility for missile attack on Mossad in Tel Aviv suburbs
Lebanon News
2024-09-25
Hezbollah claims responsibility for missile attack on Mossad in Tel Aviv suburbs
Recommended For You
Lebanon News
09:03
Lebanon's Health Ministry adds hotline for displaced, reminds of available medical services
Lebanon News
09:03
Lebanon's Health Ministry adds hotline for displaced, reminds of available medical services
Lebanon News
08:47
Avichay Adraee says Israeli army to continue operations tonight, claims to have found map and tunnel heading toward Israel's border
Lebanon News
08:47
Avichay Adraee says Israeli army to continue operations tonight, claims to have found map and tunnel heading toward Israel's border
Lebanon News
08:15
Gebran Bassil: Presidential vacuum only serves Israel's interests
Lebanon News
08:15
Gebran Bassil: Presidential vacuum only serves Israel's interests
Middle East News
08:12
Israeli defense minister briefs US on 'targeted raids' in south Lebanon
Middle East News
08:12
Israeli defense minister briefs US on 'targeted raids' in south Lebanon
Our visitors readings
Lebanon News
03:44
Lufthansa extends suspension of Beirut flights to Nov 30
Lebanon News
03:44
Lufthansa extends suspension of Beirut flights to Nov 30
Lebanon News
05:08
EU’s Borrell urges emergency talks as Lebanon crisis deepens
Lebanon News
05:08
EU’s Borrell urges emergency talks as Lebanon crisis deepens
Lebanon News
2024-09-29
Israeli airstrike targets Jdaidit Yabws crossing between Syria and Lebanon
Lebanon News
2024-09-29
Israeli airstrike targets Jdaidit Yabws crossing between Syria and Lebanon
Lebanon News
2024-09-28
Operations at Beirut Airport running as usual, affirms MEA chairman
Lebanon News
2024-09-28
Operations at Beirut Airport running as usual, affirms MEA chairman
Videos
Lebanon News
2024-09-29
Israel strikes apartment in a building in Cola area in Beirut
Lebanon News
2024-09-29
Israel strikes apartment in a building in Cola area in Beirut
Lebanon News
2024-09-28
Video shows aftermath of intense Israeli strikes in Beirut's southern suburbs
Lebanon News
2024-09-28
Video shows aftermath of intense Israeli strikes in Beirut's southern suburbs
Lebanon News
2024-09-26
Explosion heard in Beirut’s southern suburbs as Israeli airstrike hits (video)
Lebanon News
2024-09-26
Explosion heard in Beirut’s southern suburbs as Israeli airstrike hits (video)
Lebanon News
2024-09-25
Israel targets Ras Osta, Bechtelida in Byblos district; announces ground operation plans
Lebanon News
2024-09-25
Israel targets Ras Osta, Bechtelida in Byblos district; announces ground operation plans
Lebanon News
2024-09-25
Israeli strike targets Ras Osta in Byblos District, Lebanon (video)
Lebanon News
2024-09-25
Israeli strike targets Ras Osta in Byblos District, Lebanon (video)
Lebanon News
2024-09-24
Israeli airstrike targets Jiyeh-Saadiyat area (Video)
Lebanon News
2024-09-24
Israeli airstrike targets Jiyeh-Saadiyat area (Video)
Middle East News
2024-09-20
Iranian President Masoud Pezeshkian visits in Iran the injured people by pager explosions in Lebanon
Middle East News
2024-09-20
Iranian President Masoud Pezeshkian visits in Iran the injured people by pager explosions in Lebanon
Lebanon News
2024-09-12
Fire erupts at Bourj Hammoud landfill, black smoke covers areas near Beirut (Video)
Lebanon News
2024-09-12
Fire erupts at Bourj Hammoud landfill, black smoke covers areas near Beirut (Video)
News Bulletin Reports
2024-08-26
LBCI Exclusive: Canada's Ambassador to Lebanon supports UNIFIL mandate renewal, aims to strengthen LAF capabilities
News Bulletin Reports
2024-08-26
LBCI Exclusive: Canada's Ambassador to Lebanon supports UNIFIL mandate renewal, aims to strengthen LAF capabilities
Most read
Lebanon News
16:05
Israeli military calls for immediate evacuation in Laylaki, Haret Hreik, and Burj al-Barajneh
Lebanon News
16:05
Israeli military calls for immediate evacuation in Laylaki, Haret Hreik, and Burj al-Barajneh
News Bulletin Reports
13:20
Possible scenarios for Hezbollah's Nasrallah's funeral: When, where, and how will Nasrallah be laid to rest?
News Bulletin Reports
13:20
Possible scenarios for Hezbollah's Nasrallah's funeral: When, where, and how will Nasrallah be laid to rest?
Lebanon News
16:54
Israeli warplanes strike southern Beirut suburbs, targeting multiple areas (Video)
Lebanon News
16:54
Israeli warplanes strike southern Beirut suburbs, targeting multiple areas (Video)
Lebanon News
02:32
Israeli army urges civilians not to drive to or enter south of Litani area until further notice
Lebanon News
02:32
Israeli army urges civilians not to drive to or enter south of Litani area until further notice
Lebanon News
05:37
Israeli army calls on residents of specific southern villages to evacuate north of Awali river
Lebanon News
05:37
Israeli army calls on residents of specific southern villages to evacuate north of Awali river
Lebanon News
14:23
Lebanese army withdraws from southern border positions: Reuters
Lebanon News
14:23
Lebanese army withdraws from southern border positions: Reuters
Lebanon News
12:22
Israeli army destroys surface-to-air missile warehouse near Beirut Airport: Reuters
Lebanon News
12:22
Israeli army destroys surface-to-air missile warehouse near Beirut Airport: Reuters
Lebanon News
04:54
Diplomatic source to LBCI: Election of president key to implementing Resolution 1701 and ending war
Lebanon News
04:54
Diplomatic source to LBCI: Election of president key to implementing Resolution 1701 and ending war
