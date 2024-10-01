Hezbollah strikes Israel's Tel Aviv with Fadi-4 missile for the first time

Lebanon News
2024-10-01 | 05:22
High views
Hezbollah strikes Israel&#39;s Tel Aviv with Fadi-4 missile for the first time
0min
Hezbollah strikes Israel's Tel Aviv with Fadi-4 missile for the first time

Hezbollah announced Tuesday that it "successfully targeted a gathering of Israeli forces stationed at the Dovev military base using a Falaq-2 missile." 

In a separate statement, Hezbollah confirmed the use of Fadi-4 missile for the first time in an attack on Tel Aviv, resulting in air raid sirens being activated across Tel Aviv, with residents reporting the sound of explosions, according to Reuters.
 
The group said that it attacked the Tel Aviv headquarters of Israel's Mossad intelligence agency and the Glilot military base, where the army’s 8200 intelligence unit is headquartered on the outskirts of the Israeli city.

Father Youssef Nasr to LBCI: School year postponed until next Monday as situation is monitored
EU's Borrell urges emergency talks as Lebanon crisis deepens
