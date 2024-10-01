Hezbollah announced Tuesday that it "successfully targeted a gathering of Israeli forces stationed at the Dovev military base using a Falaq-2 missile."



In a separate statement, Hezbollah confirmed the use of Fadi-4 missile for the first time in an attack on Tel Aviv, resulting in air raid sirens being activated across Tel Aviv, with residents reporting the sound of explosions, according to Reuters.

The group said that it attacked the Tel Aviv headquarters of Israel's Mossad intelligence agency and the Glilot military base, where the army’s 8200 intelligence unit is headquartered on the outskirts of the Israeli city.