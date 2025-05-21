Spain summons top Israel envoy over West Bank warning shots

Spain is summoning Israel's most senior representative over warning shots the Israeli military fired during a visit by foreign diplomats to the occupied West Bank on Wednesday, the foreign minister said.



"Faced with the intolerable shooting by the Israeli army during the visit of Spanish, EU and other countries' diplomats, we are summoning the head of Israel's embassy in Madrid," Foreign Minister Jose Manuel Albares wrote on X.



Foreign ministry sources told AFP the Israeli charge d'affaires would be summoned. Israel recalled its ambassador to Spain after Madrid recognized a Palestinian state a year ago.





