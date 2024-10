Israeli army calls on residents of specific southern villages to evacuate north of Awali river

The Israeli army spokesperson Avichay Adraee has issued an urgent evacuation notice to residents of several villages in South Lebanon, including Yaroun, Ain Ebel, Maroun El-Ras, Tyre, Haddatha, Aita El Jabal (El Zot), Jmaijmeh, Touline, Deir Aames, Borj Qalaouiye, Biyyadah, Zebqine, Jbal El Botm, Srebbine, Chaaitiyeh, Knisseh, Hanniyeh, Maarakeh, Ghandouriyeh, Deir Qanoun, Malkiyet El Sahel, Borj El Chmali, Ebel El Saqi, Srifa, Deir Qanoun En Nahr, Aabbasiyyeh, Rashidiyeh, Bint Jbeil, and Aitaroun.



The statement urges residents to "evacuate their homes immediately and move north of Awali River for their safety."



The Israeli army claimed that "Hezbollah's activities in the region are forcing its military to act, but the intention is not to harm civilians."



The army warned that "anyone near Hezbollah fighters, facilities, or weapons storage areas is putting their life at risk."



The statement also cautioned against moving southward, stating that any attempt to head in that direction could endanger lives. Residents have been told they will be notified when it is safe to return to their homes.