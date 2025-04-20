News
President Aoun from Bkerki: Lebanese Army should be sole bearers of weapons
Lebanon News
20-04-2025 | 03:24
President Aoun from Bkerki: Lebanese Army should be sole bearers of weapons
Lebanese President Joseph Aoun reaffirmed from Bkerki on Sunday that the issue of weapons should not be addressed through the media but through direct and purposeful dialogue with concerned parties.
"When I mentioned the weapons in my oath speech, I did so with intent—a decision has been made," Aoun said.
He stressed that the Lebanese people do not want war and that the Lebanese Armed Forces should be solely responsible for carrying arms.
Lebanon News
President
Joseph Aoun
Bkerki
Lebanese
Army
Weapons
Hezbollah
Related Articles
Lebanon News
2025-04-09
PM Salam from Bkerki: Beirut elections must reflect Lebanon's pluralism, judiciary must be free of interference
Lebanon News
2025-04-09
PM Salam from Bkerki: Beirut elections must reflect Lebanon’s pluralism, judiciary must be free of interference
0
Lebanon News
2025-02-26
Lebanese President Aoun receives invitation from Omani FM to visit Oman
Lebanon News
2025-02-26
Lebanese President Aoun receives invitation from Omani FM to visit Oman
0
Lebanon News
2025-02-19
President Aoun says no sect will be excluded; reforms will be implemented to ensure international support
Lebanon News
2025-02-19
President Aoun says no sect will be excluded; reforms will be implemented to ensure international support
0
Lebanon News
2025-01-29
Lebanese presidency releases official portrait of President Joseph Aoun
Lebanon News
2025-01-29
Lebanese presidency releases official portrait of President Joseph Aoun
Lebanon News
10:08
Israeli army: Airstrike kills senior Hezbollah figure in South Lebanon
Lebanon News
10:08
Israeli army: Airstrike kills senior Hezbollah figure in South Lebanon
0
Lebanon News
09:26
Civilian injured by gunfire from Syrian side in Hawsh al-Sayyid Ali
Lebanon News
09:26
Civilian injured by gunfire from Syrian side in Hawsh al-Sayyid Ali
0
Lebanon News
08:59
Israeli strikes hit Arnoun in Nabatieh
Lebanon News
08:59
Israeli strikes hit Arnoun in Nabatieh
0
Lebanon News
07:47
Four Lebanese soldiers killed in an ammunition explosion in South Lebanon
Lebanon News
07:47
Four Lebanese soldiers killed in an ammunition explosion in South Lebanon
Israel-Gaza War Updates
2025-02-27
Israel army admits 'overconfidence' ahead of October 7 attack: Military official
Israel-Gaza War Updates
2025-02-27
Israel army admits 'overconfidence' ahead of October 7 attack: Military official
0
Lebanon News
2025-03-28
Lebanese PM engages in diplomatic efforts to halt Israeli escalation
Lebanon News
2025-03-28
Lebanese PM engages in diplomatic efforts to halt Israeli escalation
0
Lebanon News
07:30
Israeli strikes kill one in Houla, one in Kaouthariyet El Saiyad: Lebanon's Health Ministry
Lebanon News
07:30
Israeli strikes kill one in Houla, one in Kaouthariyet El Saiyad: Lebanon's Health Ministry
0
Israel-Gaza War Updates
2025-03-18
LBCI correspondent in Haifa: Israeli Home Front commander calls for readiness across all fronts
Israel-Gaza War Updates
2025-03-18
LBCI correspondent in Haifa: Israeli Home Front commander calls for readiness across all fronts
Lebanon News
2025-04-08
Morgan Ortagus urges Lebanon to pass banking reforms to restore financial trust
Lebanon News
2025-04-08
Morgan Ortagus urges Lebanon to pass banking reforms to restore financial trust
0
Lebanon News
2025-04-06
LBCI Exclusive: US envoy Morgan Ortagus reveals US vision for Lebanon’s stability and disarmament – full interview transcript
Lebanon News
2025-04-06
LBCI Exclusive: US envoy Morgan Ortagus reveals US vision for Lebanon’s stability and disarmament – full interview transcript
0
Lebanon News
2025-03-23
LBCI's Pierre El Daher bids farewell to Hoda Chedid: You will always be our guiding light
Lebanon News
2025-03-23
LBCI's Pierre El Daher bids farewell to Hoda Chedid: You will always be our guiding light
0
Middle East News
2025-03-19
Israeli official urges international support for Lebanese government and army
Middle East News
2025-03-19
Israeli official urges international support for Lebanese government and army
0
Lebanon News
2025-02-23
Israeli aircraft fly at low altitude over Beirut during Hezbollah's former leaders funeral
Lebanon News
2025-02-23
Israeli aircraft fly at low altitude over Beirut during Hezbollah's former leaders funeral
0
Lebanon News
2025-02-23
Coffins of Sayyed Hassan Nasrallah and Hashem Safieddine enter Sports City Stadium (Video)
Lebanon News
2025-02-23
Coffins of Sayyed Hassan Nasrallah and Hashem Safieddine enter Sports City Stadium (Video)
0
Lebanon News
2025-02-23
Tens of thousands gather at Sports City Stadium for farewell to Hezbollah’s former leader Nasrallah (Video)
Lebanon News
2025-02-23
Tens of thousands gather at Sports City Stadium for farewell to Hezbollah’s former leader Nasrallah (Video)
0
Lebanon News
2025-02-14
Ahmad Hariri to LBCI: Future Movement returns to political arena to participate in all upcoming political events
Lebanon News
2025-02-14
Ahmad Hariri to LBCI: Future Movement returns to political arena to participate in all upcoming political events
0
Lebanon News
2025-02-13
Saad Hariri holds series of diplomatic and religious meetings in Beirut
Lebanon News
2025-02-13
Saad Hariri holds series of diplomatic and religious meetings in Beirut
News Bulletin Reports
13:08
With Mahmoud Abbas' potential Lebanon visit, will talks succeed in disarming Palestinian camps?
News Bulletin Reports
13:08
With Mahmoud Abbas' potential Lebanon visit, will talks succeed in disarming Palestinian camps?
2
News Bulletin Reports
13:07
Key IMF demands unmet as Lebanon readies for US meetings
News Bulletin Reports
13:07
Key IMF demands unmet as Lebanon readies for US meetings
3
Lebanon News
07:47
Four Lebanese soldiers killed in an ammunition explosion in South Lebanon
Lebanon News
07:47
Four Lebanese soldiers killed in an ammunition explosion in South Lebanon
4
Lebanon News
03:24
President Aoun from Bkerki: Lebanese Army should be sole bearers of weapons
Lebanon News
03:24
President Aoun from Bkerki: Lebanese Army should be sole bearers of weapons
5
News Bulletin Reports
13:03
In war-scarred Aalma El Chaeb, Easter marks a return to resilience
News Bulletin Reports
13:03
In war-scarred Aalma El Chaeb, Easter marks a return to resilience
6
News Bulletin Reports
13:00
Women on the move: Lebanon’s municipal elections see surge in female candidates
News Bulletin Reports
13:00
Women on the move: Lebanon’s municipal elections see surge in female candidates
7
Lebanon News
08:59
Israeli strikes hit Arnoun in Nabatieh
Lebanon News
08:59
Israeli strikes hit Arnoun in Nabatieh
8
Lebanon News
05:40
Lebanese Army foils new rocket attack attempt, seizes launchers in South Lebanon
Lebanon News
05:40
Lebanese Army foils new rocket attack attempt, seizes launchers in South Lebanon
