MP Bilal Abdallah confirmed that Hezbollah is blaming the current situation on the support war; however, Israel's actions against Lebanon indicate that this was planned even before the support front.



In an interview with LBCI, he stressed the importance of unity among the Lebanese people.



He emphasized that the focus should be on national unity, with political discussions deferred until after the country's protection is assured.



He called for focusing on issues that deter Israel from advancing its aggression against Lebanon.



He stated, "Israel is working to create a rift between Hezbollah and its environment, and it has thwarted all attempts to establish a ceasefire; surrender is not the solution."



Abdallah added, "I doubt the existence of international justice, as there has been no one to stop Israel in Gaza previously, and we will not guarantee that the enemy will abide by any international resolution."



As for the presidential matter, he urged the election of a president who can engage in diplomatic negotiations.