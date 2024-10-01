Gebran Bassil: Presidential vacuum only serves Israel's interests

Lebanon News
2024-10-01 | 08:15
High views
Share
LBCI
Share
LBCI
Whatsapp
facebook
Twitter
Messenger
telegram
telegram
print
Gebran Bassil: Presidential vacuum only serves Israel&#39;s interests
Whatsapp
facebook
Twitter
Messenger
telegram
telegram
print
2min
Gebran Bassil: Presidential vacuum only serves Israel's interests

MP Gebran Bassil emphasized that the assassination of Hezbollah's Secretary-General Sayyed Hassan Nasrallah is a loss for all Lebanese, not just Hezbollah supporters. 

Bassil stressed that national unity is crucial for Lebanon to withstand the ongoing Israeli aggression.

"Our homes are each other's homes, and shared living is truly embodied in times like these," Bassil said, highlighting the importance of solidarity among Lebanese citizens.

He also pointed out the need to protect the dignity of the Lebanese people, stating that Lebanon is now in a secondary position in the war. 

"While the country's stance on war is well known, the immediate priority is to cease hostilities to prevent any further Israeli occupation of Lebanese land," he said.

"The confrontation with Israel requires the strength of the state, not just the resistance, and it necessitates that we all share the burden together," Bassil added, calling for a collective national effort.

He urged for the swift election of a president, noting that the current presidential vacuum only serves Israel's interests. 

Bassil called for agreement on a unifying figure, a president who can unite the Lebanese people rather than divide them, stating, "All formalities must fall away in the face of national unity."

Lebanon News

Gebran Bassil

Presidential

Vacuum

Israel

Interests

LBCI Next
Avichay Adraee says Israeli army to continue operations tonight, claims to have found map and tunnel heading toward Israel's border
Israeli defense minister briefs US on 'targeted raids' in south Lebanon
LBCI Previous

Related Articles

d-none hideMe
LBCI
Lebanon News
2024-09-09

Hezbollah’s Naim Qassem warns Israel of increasing losses if war prolongs, renews call for presidential elections

LBCI
Middle East News
2024-08-20

Britain, Israel leaders affirm regional de-escalation is in 'everyone's interests'

LBCI
Lebanon News
2024-07-18

Lebanon's PM Mikati condemns Israeli crimes, urges Presidential elections

LBCI
News Bulletin Reports
2024-07-04

Hochstein's Paris Talks Highlight Tensions and Presidential Politics Amid Lebanon-Israel Conflict

Recommended For You
d-none hideMe
LBCI
Lebanon News
09:03

Lebanon's Health Ministry adds hotline for displaced, reminds of available medical services

LBCI
Lebanon News
08:47

Avichay Adraee says Israeli army to continue operations tonight, claims to have found map and tunnel heading toward Israel's border

LBCI
Middle East News
08:12

Israeli defense minister briefs US on 'targeted raids' in south Lebanon

LBCI
Lebanon News
08:07

France says it is sending helicopter carrier to eastern Mediterranean

Subscribe to our VOD
SUBSCRIBE
Our visitors readings
d-none hideMe
LBCI
Lebanon News
2024-09-29

Site of residential buildings destroyed in the strike on Hezbollah's Hassan Nasrallah (Video)

LBCI
Lebanon News
2024-09-30

UAE president pledges $100 million in urgent aid to Lebanon

LBCI
Middle East News
2024-09-28

Palestinian President Abbas condemns 'brutal Israeli aggression' after Nasrallah's death

LBCI
Lebanon News
19:17

Israeli army says started 'targeted ground raids' in southern Lebanon

Videos
d-none hideMe
LBCI
Lebanon News
2024-09-29

Israel strikes apartment in a building in Cola area in Beirut

LBCI
Lebanon News
2024-09-28

Video shows aftermath of intense Israeli strikes in Beirut's southern suburbs

LBCI
Lebanon News
2024-09-26

Explosion heard in Beirut’s southern suburbs as Israeli airstrike hits (video)

LBCI
Lebanon News
2024-09-25

Israel targets Ras Osta, Bechtelida in Byblos district; announces ground operation plans

LBCI
Lebanon News
2024-09-25

Israeli strike targets Ras Osta in Byblos District, Lebanon (video)

LBCI
Lebanon News
2024-09-24

Israeli airstrike targets Jiyeh-Saadiyat area (Video)

LBCI
Middle East News
2024-09-20

Iranian President Masoud Pezeshkian visits in Iran the injured people by pager explosions in Lebanon

LBCI
Lebanon News
2024-09-12

Fire erupts at Bourj Hammoud landfill, black smoke covers areas near Beirut (Video)

LBCI
News Bulletin Reports
2024-08-26

LBCI Exclusive: Canada's Ambassador to Lebanon supports UNIFIL mandate renewal, aims to strengthen LAF capabilities

Most read
d-none hideMe
24 hours
7 days
Month
LBCI
Lebanon News
16:05

Israeli military calls for immediate evacuation in Laylaki, Haret Hreik, and Burj al-Barajneh

LBCI
News Bulletin Reports
13:20

Possible scenarios for Hezbollah's Nasrallah's funeral: When, where, and how will Nasrallah be laid to rest?

LBCI
Lebanon News
16:54

Israeli warplanes strike southern Beirut suburbs, targeting multiple areas (Video)

LBCI
Lebanon News
02:32

Israeli army urges civilians not to drive to or enter south of Litani area until further notice

LBCI
Lebanon News
05:37

Israeli army calls on residents of specific southern villages to evacuate north of Awali river

LBCI
Lebanon News
14:23

Lebanese army withdraws from southern border positions: Reuters

LBCI
Lebanon News
12:22

Israeli army destroys surface-to-air missile warehouse near Beirut Airport: Reuters

LBCI
Lebanon News
04:54

Diplomatic source to LBCI: Election of president key to implementing Resolution 1701 and ending war

Download now the LBCI mobile app
To see the latest news, the latest daily programs in Lebanon and the world
Google Play
App Store
Download now the LBCI mobile app
We use
cookies
We use cookies to make
your experience on this
website better.
Accept
Learn More