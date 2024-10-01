MP Gebran Bassil emphasized that the assassination of Hezbollah's Secretary-General Sayyed Hassan Nasrallah is a loss for all Lebanese, not just Hezbollah supporters.



Bassil stressed that national unity is crucial for Lebanon to withstand the ongoing Israeli aggression.



"Our homes are each other's homes, and shared living is truly embodied in times like these," Bassil said, highlighting the importance of solidarity among Lebanese citizens.



He also pointed out the need to protect the dignity of the Lebanese people, stating that Lebanon is now in a secondary position in the war.



"While the country's stance on war is well known, the immediate priority is to cease hostilities to prevent any further Israeli occupation of Lebanese land," he said.



"The confrontation with Israel requires the strength of the state, not just the resistance, and it necessitates that we all share the burden together," Bassil added, calling for a collective national effort.



He urged for the swift election of a president, noting that the current presidential vacuum only serves Israel's interests.



Bassil called for agreement on a unifying figure, a president who can unite the Lebanese people rather than divide them, stating, "All formalities must fall away in the face of national unity."