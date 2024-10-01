News
Latest News
news bulletin
Breaking Headlines
Israel-Gaza War Updates
Variety and Tech
Sports News
Middle East News
World News
Lebanon News
Press Highlights
Lebanon Economy
News Bulletin Reports
Other News
Breaking Headlines
Israel-Gaza War Updates
Variety and Tech
Sports News
Middle East News
World News
Lebanon News
Press Highlights
Lebanon Economy
News Bulletin Reports
Beirut
27
o
Bekaa
24
o
Keserwan
27
o
Metn
27
o
Mount Lebanon
22
o
North
29
o
South
27
o
Live
Video
Audio
Schedule
shows
العربية
watching now
Live Coverage
SUBSCRIBE
Home
Notification
Live
Video
Audio
shows
Beirut
27
o
Bekaa
24
o
Keserwan
27
o
Metn
27
o
Mount Lebanon
22
o
North
29
o
South
27
o
News
Programs
The News
Breaking Headlines
Israel-Gaza War Updates
Variety and Tech
Sports News
Middle East News
World News
Lebanon News
Press Highlights
Lebanon Economy
News Bulletin Reports
Programs
Documentaries
Lebanon’s Centennial
News Bulletin
The Untold History
Talk Show
Series
Sports
Variety
Other
Comedy
Oldies
Breaking News
Latest News
Highlighted News
Most Read
Videos
العربية
Watch the latest programs and the latest developments on your favorite screen
Shows
Join millions of followers
LBCI Lebanon
LBCI News
Who We Are
Contact Us
Advertise With Us
Careers
Channel frequencies
Privacy Policy
Terms and Conditions
Gebran Bassil: Presidential vacuum only serves Israel's interests
Lebanon News
2024-10-01 | 08:15
High views
Share
Share
2
min
Gebran Bassil: Presidential vacuum only serves Israel's interests
MP Gebran Bassil emphasized that the assassination of Hezbollah's Secretary-General Sayyed Hassan Nasrallah is a loss for all Lebanese, not just Hezbollah supporters.
Bassil stressed that national unity is crucial for Lebanon to withstand the ongoing Israeli aggression.
"Our homes are each other's homes, and shared living is truly embodied in times like these," Bassil said, highlighting the importance of solidarity among Lebanese citizens.
He also pointed out the need to protect the dignity of the Lebanese people, stating that Lebanon is now in a secondary position in the war.
"While the country's stance on war is well known, the immediate priority is to cease hostilities to prevent any further Israeli occupation of Lebanese land," he said.
"The confrontation with Israel requires the strength of the state, not just the resistance, and it necessitates that we all share the burden together," Bassil added, calling for a collective national effort.
He urged for the swift election of a president, noting that the current presidential vacuum only serves Israel's interests.
Bassil called for agreement on a unifying figure, a president who can unite the Lebanese people rather than divide them, stating, "All formalities must fall away in the face of national unity."
Lebanon News
Gebran Bassil
Presidential
Vacuum
Israel
Interests
Next
Avichay Adraee says Israeli army to continue operations tonight, claims to have found map and tunnel heading toward Israel's border
Israeli defense minister briefs US on 'targeted raids' in south Lebanon
Previous
Related Articles
d-none hideMe
0
Lebanon News
2024-09-09
Hezbollah’s Naim Qassem warns Israel of increasing losses if war prolongs, renews call for presidential elections
Lebanon News
2024-09-09
Hezbollah’s Naim Qassem warns Israel of increasing losses if war prolongs, renews call for presidential elections
0
Middle East News
2024-08-20
Britain, Israel leaders affirm regional de-escalation is in 'everyone's interests'
Middle East News
2024-08-20
Britain, Israel leaders affirm regional de-escalation is in 'everyone's interests'
0
Lebanon News
2024-07-18
Lebanon's PM Mikati condemns Israeli crimes, urges Presidential elections
Lebanon News
2024-07-18
Lebanon's PM Mikati condemns Israeli crimes, urges Presidential elections
0
News Bulletin Reports
2024-07-04
Hochstein's Paris Talks Highlight Tensions and Presidential Politics Amid Lebanon-Israel Conflict
News Bulletin Reports
2024-07-04
Hochstein's Paris Talks Highlight Tensions and Presidential Politics Amid Lebanon-Israel Conflict
Recommended For You
d-none hideMe
0
Lebanon News
09:03
Lebanon's Health Ministry adds hotline for displaced, reminds of available medical services
Lebanon News
09:03
Lebanon's Health Ministry adds hotline for displaced, reminds of available medical services
0
Lebanon News
08:47
Avichay Adraee says Israeli army to continue operations tonight, claims to have found map and tunnel heading toward Israel's border
Lebanon News
08:47
Avichay Adraee says Israeli army to continue operations tonight, claims to have found map and tunnel heading toward Israel's border
0
Middle East News
08:12
Israeli defense minister briefs US on 'targeted raids' in south Lebanon
Middle East News
08:12
Israeli defense minister briefs US on 'targeted raids' in south Lebanon
0
Lebanon News
08:07
France says it is sending helicopter carrier to eastern Mediterranean
Lebanon News
08:07
France says it is sending helicopter carrier to eastern Mediterranean
Subscribe to our VOD
SUBSCRIBE
Our visitors readings
d-none hideMe
0
Lebanon News
2024-09-29
Site of residential buildings destroyed in the strike on Hezbollah's Hassan Nasrallah (Video)
Lebanon News
2024-09-29
Site of residential buildings destroyed in the strike on Hezbollah's Hassan Nasrallah (Video)
0
Lebanon News
2024-09-30
UAE president pledges $100 million in urgent aid to Lebanon
Lebanon News
2024-09-30
UAE president pledges $100 million in urgent aid to Lebanon
0
Middle East News
2024-09-28
Palestinian President Abbas condemns 'brutal Israeli aggression' after Nasrallah's death
Middle East News
2024-09-28
Palestinian President Abbas condemns 'brutal Israeli aggression' after Nasrallah's death
0
Lebanon News
19:17
Israeli army says started 'targeted ground raids' in southern Lebanon
Lebanon News
19:17
Israeli army says started 'targeted ground raids' in southern Lebanon
Videos
d-none hideMe
0
Lebanon News
2024-09-29
Israel strikes apartment in a building in Cola area in Beirut
Lebanon News
2024-09-29
Israel strikes apartment in a building in Cola area in Beirut
0
Lebanon News
2024-09-28
Video shows aftermath of intense Israeli strikes in Beirut's southern suburbs
Lebanon News
2024-09-28
Video shows aftermath of intense Israeli strikes in Beirut's southern suburbs
0
Lebanon News
2024-09-26
Explosion heard in Beirut’s southern suburbs as Israeli airstrike hits (video)
Lebanon News
2024-09-26
Explosion heard in Beirut’s southern suburbs as Israeli airstrike hits (video)
0
Lebanon News
2024-09-25
Israel targets Ras Osta, Bechtelida in Byblos district; announces ground operation plans
Lebanon News
2024-09-25
Israel targets Ras Osta, Bechtelida in Byblos district; announces ground operation plans
0
Lebanon News
2024-09-25
Israeli strike targets Ras Osta in Byblos District, Lebanon (video)
Lebanon News
2024-09-25
Israeli strike targets Ras Osta in Byblos District, Lebanon (video)
0
Lebanon News
2024-09-24
Israeli airstrike targets Jiyeh-Saadiyat area (Video)
Lebanon News
2024-09-24
Israeli airstrike targets Jiyeh-Saadiyat area (Video)
0
Middle East News
2024-09-20
Iranian President Masoud Pezeshkian visits in Iran the injured people by pager explosions in Lebanon
Middle East News
2024-09-20
Iranian President Masoud Pezeshkian visits in Iran the injured people by pager explosions in Lebanon
0
Lebanon News
2024-09-12
Fire erupts at Bourj Hammoud landfill, black smoke covers areas near Beirut (Video)
Lebanon News
2024-09-12
Fire erupts at Bourj Hammoud landfill, black smoke covers areas near Beirut (Video)
0
News Bulletin Reports
2024-08-26
LBCI Exclusive: Canada's Ambassador to Lebanon supports UNIFIL mandate renewal, aims to strengthen LAF capabilities
News Bulletin Reports
2024-08-26
LBCI Exclusive: Canada's Ambassador to Lebanon supports UNIFIL mandate renewal, aims to strengthen LAF capabilities
Most read
d-none hideMe
24 hours
7 days
Month
1
Lebanon News
16:05
Israeli military calls for immediate evacuation in Laylaki, Haret Hreik, and Burj al-Barajneh
Lebanon News
16:05
Israeli military calls for immediate evacuation in Laylaki, Haret Hreik, and Burj al-Barajneh
2
News Bulletin Reports
13:20
Possible scenarios for Hezbollah's Nasrallah's funeral: When, where, and how will Nasrallah be laid to rest?
News Bulletin Reports
13:20
Possible scenarios for Hezbollah's Nasrallah's funeral: When, where, and how will Nasrallah be laid to rest?
3
Lebanon News
16:54
Israeli warplanes strike southern Beirut suburbs, targeting multiple areas (Video)
Lebanon News
16:54
Israeli warplanes strike southern Beirut suburbs, targeting multiple areas (Video)
4
Lebanon News
02:32
Israeli army urges civilians not to drive to or enter south of Litani area until further notice
Lebanon News
02:32
Israeli army urges civilians not to drive to or enter south of Litani area until further notice
5
Lebanon News
05:37
Israeli army calls on residents of specific southern villages to evacuate north of Awali river
Lebanon News
05:37
Israeli army calls on residents of specific southern villages to evacuate north of Awali river
6
Lebanon News
14:23
Lebanese army withdraws from southern border positions: Reuters
Lebanon News
14:23
Lebanese army withdraws from southern border positions: Reuters
7
Lebanon News
12:22
Israeli army destroys surface-to-air missile warehouse near Beirut Airport: Reuters
Lebanon News
12:22
Israeli army destroys surface-to-air missile warehouse near Beirut Airport: Reuters
8
Lebanon News
04:54
Diplomatic source to LBCI: Election of president key to implementing Resolution 1701 and ending war
Lebanon News
04:54
Diplomatic source to LBCI: Election of president key to implementing Resolution 1701 and ending war
Download now the LBCI mobile app
To see the latest news, the latest daily programs in Lebanon and the world
Google Play
App Store
We use
cookies
We use
cookies
to make
your experience on this
website better.
Accept
Learn More