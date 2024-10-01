News
Latest News
news bulletin
Breaking Headlines
Israel-Gaza War Updates
Variety and Tech
Sports News
Middle East News
World News
Lebanon News
Press Highlights
Lebanon Economy
News Bulletin Reports
Other News
Breaking Headlines
Israel-Gaza War Updates
Variety and Tech
Sports News
Middle East News
World News
Lebanon News
Press Highlights
Lebanon Economy
News Bulletin Reports
Beirut
25
o
Bekaa
16
o
Keserwan
25
o
Metn
25
o
Mount Lebanon
18
o
North
26
o
South
25
o
Live
Video
Audio
Schedule
shows
العربية
watching now
Thawrat AlFalahin
SUBSCRIBE
Home
Notification
Live
Video
Audio
shows
Beirut
25
o
Bekaa
16
o
Keserwan
25
o
Metn
25
o
Mount Lebanon
18
o
North
26
o
South
25
o
News
Programs
The News
Breaking Headlines
Israel-Gaza War Updates
Variety and Tech
Sports News
Middle East News
World News
Lebanon News
Press Highlights
Lebanon Economy
News Bulletin Reports
Programs
Documentaries
Lebanon’s Centennial
News Bulletin
The Untold History
Talk Show
Series
Sports
Variety
Other
Comedy
Oldies
Breaking News
Latest News
Highlighted News
Most Read
Videos
العربية
Watch the latest programs and the latest developments on your favorite screen
Shows
Join millions of followers
LBCI Lebanon
LBCI News
Who We Are
Contact Us
Advertise With Us
Careers
Channel frequencies
Privacy Policy
Terms and Conditions
Beirut's southern suburbs hit by multiple Israeli strikes following evacuation alerts
Lebanon News
2024-10-01 | 18:24
High views
Share
Share
0
min
Beirut's southern suburbs hit by multiple Israeli strikes following evacuation alerts
Multiple Israeli airstrikes targeted Beirut's southern suburbs early Wednesday, with five strikes reported so far.
Reports indicate that the blasts were heard across the city, suggesting the strikes had a widespread impact.
This escalation comes after two evacuation warnings were issued by Israeli army spokesperson Avichay Adraee, urging residents in the Haret Hreik and Choueifat Amrousieh neighborhoods to evacuate due to the proximity of "Hezbollah facilities," as he claimed.
Lebanon News
Beirut
Lebanon
Israel
Strikes
Next
Hezbollah's MP Hassan Fadlallah: We resisted Israel in 1982 and would continue to fight today
Hezbollah denies claims that the Israeli army entered Lebanese territory, says no direct clashes have occurred yet
Previous
Related Articles
d-none hideMe
0
Lebanon News
20:19
10 Israeli airstrikes target Beirut’s southern suburbs within two hours
Lebanon News
20:19
10 Israeli airstrikes target Beirut’s southern suburbs within two hours
0
Lebanon News
19:07
Israeli army warns Beirut's Choueifat Amrousieh residents of imminent strikes
Lebanon News
19:07
Israeli army warns Beirut's Choueifat Amrousieh residents of imminent strikes
0
Lebanon News
17:48
Lebanon reports 55 dead, and 156 injured from Israeli airstrikes in 24 hours
Lebanon News
17:48
Lebanon reports 55 dead, and 156 injured from Israeli airstrikes in 24 hours
0
Lebanon News
15:48
Lebanon says almost 240,000 people crossed to Syria since Israeli strikes intensified
Lebanon News
15:48
Lebanon says almost 240,000 people crossed to Syria since Israeli strikes intensified
Recommended For You
d-none hideMe
0
Lebanon News
20:41
Israeli military issues urgent warning to west Hadath neighborhood in Beirut’s southern suburbs
Lebanon News
20:41
Israeli military issues urgent warning to west Hadath neighborhood in Beirut’s southern suburbs
0
Lebanon News
20:19
10 Israeli airstrikes target Beirut’s southern suburbs within two hours
Lebanon News
20:19
10 Israeli airstrikes target Beirut’s southern suburbs within two hours
0
Lebanon News
20:09
Israeli army issues new evacuation warnings to Chiyah and west Hadath residents in Beirut's southern suburbs
Lebanon News
20:09
Israeli army issues new evacuation warnings to Chiyah and west Hadath residents in Beirut's southern suburbs
0
Lebanon News
19:40
Israeli army issues third evacuation warning to Beirut's Hadath neighborhood
Lebanon News
19:40
Israeli army issues third evacuation warning to Beirut's Hadath neighborhood
Subscribe to our VOD
SUBSCRIBE
Our visitors readings
d-none hideMe
0
News Bulletin Reports
16:32
Berri leads diplomatic efforts: The link between Lebanon's presidential elections and ceasefire talks with Israel
News Bulletin Reports
16:32
Berri leads diplomatic efforts: The link between Lebanon's presidential elections and ceasefire talks with Israel
0
Lebanon News
2024-07-30
Lebanon's PM condemns Israeli aggression on Beirut's southern suburbs, calls for international action
Lebanon News
2024-07-30
Lebanon's PM condemns Israeli aggression on Beirut's southern suburbs, calls for international action
0
News Bulletin Reports
2024-09-13
Jdeideh landfill damaged after overnight fire; environmental, health concerns rise
News Bulletin Reports
2024-09-13
Jdeideh landfill damaged after overnight fire; environmental, health concerns rise
0
Lebanon News
2024-09-29
Site of residential buildings destroyed in the strike on Hezbollah's Hassan Nasrallah (Video)
Lebanon News
2024-09-29
Site of residential buildings destroyed in the strike on Hezbollah's Hassan Nasrallah (Video)
Videos
d-none hideMe
0
Middle East News
12:47
Yedioth Ahronoth: Over 102 rockets launched from Iran, sirens sound across Israel (Video)
Middle East News
12:47
Yedioth Ahronoth: Over 102 rockets launched from Iran, sirens sound across Israel (Video)
0
Lebanon News
09:03
Iranian plane arrives in Latakia with humanitarian aid for Lebanese citizens fleeing to Syria (Video)
Lebanon News
09:03
Iranian plane arrives in Latakia with humanitarian aid for Lebanese citizens fleeing to Syria (Video)
0
Lebanon News
2024-09-29
Israel strikes apartment in a building in Cola area in Beirut
Lebanon News
2024-09-29
Israel strikes apartment in a building in Cola area in Beirut
0
Lebanon News
2024-09-28
Video shows aftermath of intense Israeli strikes in Beirut's southern suburbs
Lebanon News
2024-09-28
Video shows aftermath of intense Israeli strikes in Beirut's southern suburbs
0
Lebanon News
2024-09-26
Explosion heard in Beirut’s southern suburbs as Israeli airstrike hits (video)
Lebanon News
2024-09-26
Explosion heard in Beirut’s southern suburbs as Israeli airstrike hits (video)
0
Lebanon News
2024-09-25
Israel targets Ras Osta, Bechtelida in Byblos district; announces ground operation plans
Lebanon News
2024-09-25
Israel targets Ras Osta, Bechtelida in Byblos district; announces ground operation plans
0
Lebanon News
2024-09-25
Israeli strike targets Ras Osta in Byblos District, Lebanon (video)
Lebanon News
2024-09-25
Israeli strike targets Ras Osta in Byblos District, Lebanon (video)
0
Lebanon News
2024-09-24
Israeli airstrike targets Jiyeh-Saadiyat area (Video)
Lebanon News
2024-09-24
Israeli airstrike targets Jiyeh-Saadiyat area (Video)
0
Middle East News
2024-09-20
Iranian President Masoud Pezeshkian visits in Iran the injured people by pager explosions in Lebanon
Middle East News
2024-09-20
Iranian President Masoud Pezeshkian visits in Iran the injured people by pager explosions in Lebanon
Most read
d-none hideMe
24 hours
7 days
Month
1
Lebanon News
02:32
Israeli army urges civilians not to drive to or enter south of Litani area until further notice
Lebanon News
02:32
Israeli army urges civilians not to drive to or enter south of Litani area until further notice
2
Lebanon News
05:37
Israeli army calls on residents of specific southern villages to evacuate north of Awali river
Lebanon News
05:37
Israeli army calls on residents of specific southern villages to evacuate north of Awali river
3
Lebanon News
05:22
Hezbollah strikes Israel's Tel Aviv with Fadi-4 missile for the first time
Lebanon News
05:22
Hezbollah strikes Israel's Tel Aviv with Fadi-4 missile for the first time
4
Lebanon News
15:56
Lebanese airspace to reopen as air traffic resumes, says Public Works Minister
Lebanon News
15:56
Lebanese airspace to reopen as air traffic resumes, says Public Works Minister
5
Lebanon News
13:46
Lebanon closes airspace for two hours amid regional developments
Lebanon News
13:46
Lebanon closes airspace for two hours amid regional developments
6
Middle East News
13:08
IRGC: We targeted the occupied territories in response to Ismail Haniyeh, Sayyed Hassan Nasrallah, and Abbas Nilforoushan's assassination
Middle East News
13:08
IRGC: We targeted the occupied territories in response to Ismail Haniyeh, Sayyed Hassan Nasrallah, and Abbas Nilforoushan's assassination
7
Lebanon News
17:29
Israeli army issues urgent evacuation alert to residents of Haret Hreik in Beirut's southern suburbs
Lebanon News
17:29
Israeli army issues urgent evacuation alert to residents of Haret Hreik in Beirut's southern suburbs
8
Lebanon News
04:54
Diplomatic source to LBCI: Election of president key to implementing Resolution 1701 and ending war
Lebanon News
04:54
Diplomatic source to LBCI: Election of president key to implementing Resolution 1701 and ending war
Download now the LBCI mobile app
To see the latest news, the latest daily programs in Lebanon and the world
Google Play
App Store
We use
cookies
We use
cookies
to make
your experience on this
website better.
Accept
Learn More