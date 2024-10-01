Multiple Israeli airstrikes targeted Beirut's southern suburbs early Wednesday, with five strikes reported so far.



Reports indicate that the blasts were heard across the city, suggesting the strikes had a widespread impact.



This escalation comes after two evacuation warnings were issued by Israeli army spokesperson Avichay Adraee, urging residents in the Haret Hreik and Choueifat Amrousieh neighborhoods to evacuate due to the proximity of "Hezbollah facilities," as he claimed.