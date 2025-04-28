Army Commander visits Seventh Infantry Brigade headquarters in Marjayoun, South Lebanon

Army Commander General Rodolph Haykal visited the Seventh Infantry Brigade headquarters at François El-Hajj Barracks in Marjayoun, where he met with officers and soldiers.



He praised their efforts as a message to both Lebanese citizens and the international community, affirming that they demonstrate Lebanon's unity and commitment to its sovereignty through their missions across the country.



"The army's role is vital and essential for the nation's continuity, and nothing will deter us from fulfilling our duty," Haykal told the troops.



He also inspected an advanced border monitoring post belonging to the brigade in the Khiam area, reviewing the operational deployment of units working continuously to implement international resolutions amid ongoing violations and repeated Israeli attacks, including the most recent strike near Beirut.



In Blat, Marjayoun, Haykal extended his condolences to the family of First Sergeant Jawdat Noura, who was killed on April 20, 2025, following a munitions explosion in the Braikeh area of Nabatieh. He commended Noura's dedication and ultimate sacrifice in the line of duty.