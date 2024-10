Israeli army spokesperson Avichay Adraee issued a second warning on Wednesday, calling on residents near Beirut’s southern suburbs, particularly those in the marked building in the Choueifat Amrousieh neighborhood, to evacuate.



"You are located near Hezbollah facilities and interests, which the Israeli army will target in the near future," he claimed.



"For your safety and the safety of your family, you must evacuate this building and the surrounding buildings immediately and move at least 500 meters away."