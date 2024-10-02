News
Israel airstrikes hit Beirut's southern suburbs, affecting Civil Defense operations
Lebanon News
2024-10-01 | 23:58
High views
Share
Share
0
min
Israel airstrikes hit Beirut's southern suburbs, affecting Civil Defense operations
The National News Agency (NNA) reported Wednesday that Israeli warplanes conducted a series of intense airstrikes on Beirut's southern suburbs. These strikes targeted a newly established Civil Defense center in Chiyah, which had been evacuated.
In addition to the Civil Defense center, the airstrikes hit two buildings at the intersection of Jamous and Sfeir, located across from Al Oumara bakery.
Other affected areas included the vicinity of Choueifat, Saint Therese, Hadath neighborhood, the American neighborhood, Al-Mujtaba complex, Galerie Semaan near Karout, and the Five Wings complex in Chouaifet El Aamroussieh.
Lebanon News
Israel
Airstrike
Lebanon
Beirut
Southern Suburb
War
