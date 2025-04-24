PM Salam says government committed to restoring trust between Lebanon and Arab countries

Lebanese Prime Minister Nawaf Salam announced the beginning of a "new path" centered on rebuilding the state and implementing fundamental reforms.



Speaking during a meeting with UAE Federal National Council President Saqr Ghobash, Salam reaffirmed the government's commitment to restoring trust between Lebanon and Arab countries. He highlighted ongoing efforts to advance reform, including the recent passage of a banking secrecy law in Parliament.



Salam also revealed that legislation to guarantee the independence of the judiciary is expected to be passed soon, marking another step in the government's reform agenda.



For his part, Ghobash expressed the UAE's confidence in Lebanon's ability to reclaim its historical regional role.



He praised the Lebanese authorities for strengthening security measures, particularly at the airport and along the airport road, adding that his visit signals new opportunities for renewed engagement with Lebanon.