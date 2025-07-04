Ukraine says massive attack shows Putin's 'disregard' for US, peace

04-07-2025
Ukraine says massive attack shows Putin's 'disregard' for US, peace
Ukraine says massive attack shows Putin's 'disregard' for US, peace

Ukraine said Friday that Russia's latest large-scale drone and missile attack just after U.S. President Donald Trump spoke to counterpart Vladimir Putin showed Moscow was not interested in peace.

"Right after Putin spoke with President Trump. And he does it on purpose. Enough of waiting! Putin clearly shows his complete disregard for the United States and everyone who has called for an end to the war," Ukrainian Foreign Minister Andriy Sybiga wrote on social media.

