Maersk continues Beirut port calls despite disruption

Container shipping company Maersk said Wednesday it continues to serve customers in Lebanon with two weekly calls in Beirut, despite the deteriorating security situation in the country.



"While Maersk's business in the country is impacted, we currently remain in a position to serve our customers," a company spokesperson said in an email.



The company confirmed that all staff in Lebanon and Israel are safe and accounted for.



Maersk's office in Beirut employs 21 people.



Reuters