Lebanon reports 46 deaths, 85 injuries from Israeli airstrikes in past 24 hours

Lebanon News
2024-10-02 | 17:15
High views
Lebanon reports 46 deaths, 85 injuries from Israeli airstrikes in past 24 hours
Lebanon reports 46 deaths, 85 injuries from Israeli airstrikes in past 24 hours

In a statement released early on Thursday, the Lebanese Ministry of Public Health announced that Israeli airstrikes over the past 24 hours on towns and villages in southern Lebanon, Nabatieh, Bekaa, Baalbek-Hermel, and Mount Lebanon resulted in 46 deaths and 85 injuries.

Lebanon News

Lebanon

Israel

Airstrikes

Nabatieh

Bekaa

Baalbek-Hermel

Mount Lebanon

Death Toll

