Hezbollah ambushes Israeli infiltrating force near Aitaroun in southern Lebanon

Lebanon News
2024-10-02 | 17:23
High views
Hezbollah ambushes Israeli infiltrating force near Aitaroun in southern Lebanon
0min
Hezbollah ambushes Israeli infiltrating force near Aitaroun in southern Lebanon

An Israeli infiltrating force from the Malikieh site was ambushed by Hezbollah forces at the outskirts of the village of Aitaroun in southern Lebanon.
 

Lebanon News

Hezbollah

Lebanon

Israel

Aitaroun

LBCI reports: Israeli military vehicles and troops enter road between Odaisseh and Kfarkela, south Lebanon
Xinhua News Agency: More than 200 Chinese nationals evacuated safely from Lebanon
