Trump says US nearing Iran deal that could bring ‘peace to the region, including Lebanon’

Lebanon News
14-06-2026 | 11:48
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Trump says US nearing Iran deal that could bring ‘peace to the region, including Lebanon’
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Trump says US nearing Iran deal that could bring ‘peace to the region, including Lebanon’

U.S. President Donald Trump said Sunday that an understanding with Iran is “very close,” adding that it could bring “peace to the region,” including Lebanon.

Commenting on an Israeli strike that targeted Beirut’s southern suburbs amid discussions of a potential U.S.-Iran understanding, Trump said: “We are very close to reaching an agreement that would bring peace to the region, including Lebanon, and all parties should calm things down.”

AFP

Lebanon News

Middle East News

nearing

could

bring

‘peace

region,

including

Lebanon’

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