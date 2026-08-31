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Swiss man arrested over deadly rave shooting: Police
World News
31-08-2026 | 07:27
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Swiss man arrested over deadly rave shooting: Police
A 43-year-old Swiss man was arrested Monday on "strong suspicion" of being behind a deadly gun attack at a rave in northern Switzerland, police said.
The man was stopped overnight and "was subsequently arrested on strong suspicion of having committed the crime," Aargau cantonal police said in a statement, adding that "at this stage, is believed a lone perpetrator was involved" in the attack early Sunday that left an Italian woman dead and five others injured, some seriously.
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