Swiss man arrested over deadly rave shooting: Police

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31-08-2026 | 07:27
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Swiss man arrested over deadly rave shooting: Police
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Swiss man arrested over deadly rave shooting: Police

A 43-year-old Swiss man was arrested Monday on "strong suspicion" of being behind a deadly gun attack at a rave in northern Switzerland, police said.

The man was stopped overnight and "was subsequently arrested on strong suspicion of having committed the crime," Aargau cantonal police said in a statement, adding that "at this stage, is believed a lone perpetrator was involved" in the attack early Sunday that left an Italian woman dead and five others injured, some seriously.


AFP
 

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