President Aoun from Greece: Diplomacy is the best path forward, we seek Greek support on framework agreement with Israel

Lebanon News
31-08-2026 | 05:37
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President Aoun from Greece: Diplomacy is the best path forward, we seek Greek support on framework agreement with Israel
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President Aoun from Greece: Diplomacy is the best path forward, we seek Greek support on framework agreement with Israel

President Joseph Aoun said Greece has stood by Lebanon through every crisis, describing his visit to Athens as an opportunity to thank Greece and its people for their continued support.

Speaking during a joint summit with his Greek counterpart, Aoun said the visit aims to strengthen bilateral relations across all fields, stressing that Lebanon’s stability is important for Greece and Europe and that instability in the country would affect the wider region.

“Lebanon has endured the tragedies of war, and it is time for the country to find peace. Diplomacy is the best solution, and we are determined to end the state of hostility with Israel and build the best possible relations with our neighbors,” Aoun said.

He also highlighted shared Lebanese-Greek interests, particularly in international forums and within the European Union.

Aoun said Lebanon had signed a framework agreement with Israel and stressed that it must be fully implemented by both sides, calling on Greece to help support its implementation.

He said that after more than 4,300 people were killed, 12,000 wounded and more than 60 villages completely destroyed, military force had failed to resolve the conflict, reiterating that diplomacy remains the best path forward.

For his part, the Greek president said talks between Lebanon and Israel would help support Lebanon’s independence and prosperity, as well as the implementation of U.N. Security Council Resolution 1701.

“We fully recognize the significant responsibility you carry in leading Lebanon, and we are confident you will succeed. We stand by you,” he said.

Lebanon News

Greece:

Diplomacy

forward,

Greek

support

framework

agreement

Israel

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