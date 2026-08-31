President Aoun heads to Greece for official talks

Lebanon News
31-08-2026 | 02:36
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President Aoun heads to Greece for official talks
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President Aoun heads to Greece for official talks

President Joseph Aoun departed Beirut’s Rafic Hariri International Airport on Monday morning for Greece, where he is set to hold official talks with Greek President Constantine Tassoulas and Prime Minister Kyriakos Mitsotakis.

The talks will focus on Lebanese-Greek relations and ways to strengthen cooperation across various fields.

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