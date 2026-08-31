Lebanese delegation begins three-day Dubai visit to boost government cooperation

Lebanon News
31-08-2026 | 02:39
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Lebanese delegation begins three-day Dubai visit to boost government cooperation
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Lebanese delegation begins three-day Dubai visit to boost government cooperation

A Lebanese official delegation began a three-day visit to Dubai on Monday as part of a program organized by the UAE Government Experience Exchange Office, aimed at drawing on Emirati expertise in public administration and strengthening cooperation between state institutions.

The 24-member delegation is headed by Economy Minister Amer Bisat and Minister of State for Technology and Artificial Intelligence Kamal Shehadi.

The first day includes meetings with Abdulla Nasser Lootah, assistant minister of Cabinet affairs for competitiveness and knowledge exchange; Minister of State for Artificial Intelligence Omar Al Olama; and Minister of State for Foreign Trade Thani Al Zeyoudi, along with other UAE officials.

The program also includes sessions on artificial intelligence, legislation, future planning, government services, eliminating bureaucracy and foreign trade.

The visit aims to help Lebanese institutions identify areas where they could benefit from UAE expertise and establish direct, long-term coordination with their Emirati counterparts, paving the way for broader government cooperation and potential state-to-state investment projects at a later stage.

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