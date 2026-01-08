Israel bars some aid workers from Gaza as groups face suspension

Israel said on Thursday it had barred entry to Gaza of foreign medical and humanitarian staff whose organizations were ordered to cease operations unless they register employee details with Israeli authorities and meet other new rules.



Fearing a renewed humanitarian crisis if medical and aid services can suddenly no longer access war-shattered Gaza, some of the 37 international nongovernmental organizations that were ordered to halt work are weighing whether to submit staff names to Israeli authorities, two aid sources told Reuters.



Three of the aid groups said their foreign staff were told by Israeli authorities this week they could not enter Gaza.





Reuters