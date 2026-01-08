Israel bars some aid workers from Gaza as groups face suspension

Israel-Gaza War Updates
08-01-2026 | 11:14
High views
Share
LBCI
Share
LBCI
Whatsapp
facebook
Twitter
Messenger
telegram
print
Israel bars some aid workers from Gaza as groups face suspension
Whatsapp
facebook
Twitter
Messenger
telegram
print
0min
Israel bars some aid workers from Gaza as groups face suspension

Israel said on Thursday it had barred entry to Gaza of foreign medical and humanitarian staff whose organizations were ordered to cease operations unless they register employee details with Israeli authorities and meet other new rules.

Fearing a renewed humanitarian crisis if medical and aid services can suddenly no longer access war-shattered Gaza, some of the 37 international nongovernmental organizations that were ordered to halt work are weighing whether to submit staff names to Israeli authorities, two aid sources told Reuters.

Three of the aid groups said their foreign staff were told by Israeli authorities this week they could not enter Gaza.


Reuters 
 
Israel Gaza War Updates 

Middle East News

Israel-Gaza War Updates

Israel

Aid

Workers

Gaza

Groups

Suspension

Spanish PM open to sending troops to maintain peace 'in Palestine'
LBCI Previous

Related Articles

d-none hideMe
LBCI
News Bulletin Reports
2025-12-13

From Syria to Lebanon and Gaza: Far-right groups push stretches across regional borders

LBCI
World News
2025-12-12

US briefly withheld some intelligence from Israel during Biden era: Reuters

LBCI
Israel-Gaza War Updates
2025-12-03

Egypt denies deal with Israel to allow some Gaza residents to exit

LBCI
Israel-Gaza War Updates
2025-12-15

Gaza struggles to pull bodies from rubble as storms rock damaged buildings

Recommended For You
d-none hideMe
LBCI
World News
05:24

Spanish PM open to sending troops to maintain peace 'in Palestine'

LBCI
Israel-Gaza War Updates
05:20

Israel strikes Gaza launch site after failed rocket fire

LBCI
Israel-Gaza War Updates
2026-01-07

UN accuses Israel of West Bank 'apartheid', 'asphyxiation' of Palestinian rights

LBCI
Israel-Gaza War Updates
2026-01-05

Israel says ban on Gaza media access should stay: Court document

Subscribe to our VOD
SUBSCRIBE
Our visitors readings
d-none hideMe
LBCI
Lebanon News
2026-01-01

Ceasefire monitoring meeting next week limited to military level, sources say

LBCI
Lebanon News
2026-01-07

Saudi Ambassador’s meeting with PM salam signals backing for Lebanon’s financial reforms: Sources to LBCI

LBCI
Lebanon News
2025-11-04

President Aoun: Negotiation is Lebanon's unified national choice

LBCI
World News
2025-10-29

Gold gains nearly 2% as investors await Fed verdict, Powell speech

Videos
d-none hideMe
LBCI
Lebanon News
2025-12-02

Pope Leo XIV urges leaders to hear their people’s cry for peace, singles out Lebanon (video)

LBCI
Lebanon News
2025-12-02

At Beirut waterfront, Pope Leo XIV rides through cheering crowds (video)

LBCI
Lebanon News
2025-12-02

At Beirut Port, Pope Leo XIV offers silent prayer for blast victims (video)

LBCI
Lebanon News
2025-12-02

Pope Leo XIV opens hospital visit with Arabic ’Sabah el-kheir’ — Video

LBCI
Lebanon News
2025-12-01

Pope Leo XIV tells Lebanese youth Lebanon’s future ‘is in your hands’; watch full speech here

LBCI
Lebanon News
2025-12-01

Pope Leo XIV moved by youth turnout in Bkerke: Video

LBCI
Middle East News
2025-11-27

Pope Leo leaves for Istanbul—Video

LBCI
Middle East News
2025-11-27

Pope Leo arrives at Turkey's Presidential Palace—Video

LBCI
Middle East News
2025-11-27

Pope Leo visits Mustafa Kemal Ataturk's mausoleum—Video

Most read
d-none hideMe
24 hours
7 days
Month
LBCI
Lebanon News
10:09

Hali Rahbani, son of legendary singer Fairuz, dies at 68

LBCI
Lebanon Economy
06:27

Lebanon’s central bank moves to reclaim misused funds, governor says

LBCI
Lebanon News
02:01

Lebanon's army says first phase of weapons consolidation plan achieved, warns Israeli violations hamper operations

LBCI
Lebanon News
03:04

Lebanon to sign Block 8 seismic survey deal, consortium may decide on drilling after surveys

LBCI
Lebanon News
01:24

Iran’s FM heads political, economic delegation to Beirut

LBCI
Middle East News
05:41

Israel says Lebanon army's efforts to disarm Hezbollah 'far from sufficient'

LBCI
Lebanon News
04:57

Iranian FM Araghchi arrives in Beirut, says Iran ready for any scenario

LBCI
News Bulletin Reports
12:50

Disarmament dispute: Israel rejects Lebanon's assessment of Hezbollah disarmament south of Litani

Download now the LBCI mobile app
To see the latest news, the latest daily programs in Lebanon and the world
Google Play
App Store
Download now the LBCI mobile app
We use
cookies
We use cookies to make
your experience on this
website better.
Accept
Learn More