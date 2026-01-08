News
Israel bars some aid workers from Gaza as groups face suspension
Israel-Gaza War Updates
08-01-2026 | 11:14
Israel bars some aid workers from Gaza as groups face suspension
Israel said on Thursday it had barred entry to Gaza of foreign medical and humanitarian staff whose organizations were ordered to cease operations unless they register employee details with Israeli authorities and meet other new rules.
Fearing a renewed humanitarian crisis if medical and aid services can suddenly no longer access war-shattered Gaza, some of the 37 international nongovernmental organizations that were ordered to halt work are weighing whether to submit staff names to Israeli authorities, two aid sources told Reuters.
Three of the aid groups said their foreign staff were told by Israeli authorities this week they could not enter Gaza.
Reuters
Israel Gaza War Updates
Middle East News
Israel-Gaza War Updates
Israel
Aid
Workers
Gaza
Groups
Suspension
Spanish PM open to sending troops to maintain peace 'in Palestine'
Previous
