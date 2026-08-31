ChatGPT, Reddit, Roblox to face tougher EU rules

The AI chatbot ChatGPT and online platforms Reddit and Roblox will have to comply with tougher safety rules after the EU added them Monday to a list of digital services subject to greater legal scrutiny.



"ChatGPT, Reddit and Roblox will now be held to a higher standard of scrutiny and accountability in the European Union, in line with their large impact on our citizens and society," the bloc's technology chief Henna Virkkunen said.



AFP