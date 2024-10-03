European Commission announces additional $33.1 million humanitarian aid for Lebanon

The European Commission announced Thursday an additional €30 million ($33.1 million) in humanitarian aid for Lebanon amid ongoing escalation.



European Commission President Ursula von der Leyen expressed deep concern about the ongoing rise in tensions, stating, "I am extremely worried about the continued escalation in the Middle East. All parties must do everything they can to protect the lives of innocent civilians."



This new funding comes on top of €10 million announced on September 29, bringing the total humanitarian aid provided by the European Union to Lebanon this year to over €104 million.