Israeli strike targets Islamic Health Organization fire station in Baraachit, South Lebanon, killing 10

Lebanon News
2024-10-07 | 06:39
High views
Israeli strike targets Islamic Health Organization fire station in Baraachit, South Lebanon, killing 10
0min
Israeli strike targets Islamic Health Organization fire station in Baraachit, South Lebanon, killing 10

An Israeli airstrike targeted a fire station belonging to the Islamic Health Organization in the town of Baraachit in South Lebanon, killing ten individuals and injuring many others on Monday.

This comes after Israel attacked the Islamic Health Organization, affiliated with Hezbollah, for the first time in Beirut's Bachoura on Wednesday.

Lebanon News

Israeli

Strike

Islamic Health Organization

Fire

Station

Baraachit

South Lebanon

Kill

Minister Nasser Yassin from Grand Serail: Emergency Committee approves mechanism for aid distribution
Israeli army issues evacuation warning to several southern Lebanese villages
