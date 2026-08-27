No signs Russia prepping military attack on NATO countries: EU official

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27-08-2026 | 11:54
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No signs Russia prepping military attack on NATO countries: EU official
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No signs Russia prepping military attack on NATO countries: EU official

European intelligence agencies see no sign Russia is planning a military attack on European NATO countries, a senior EU official said Thursday, after U.S. reports that the head of the CIA warned Moscow not to strike the alliance.

"European services in general do not see any risk of an attack from Russia to the European countries, and this assessment has not changed," said the official, speaking on condition of anonymity.

AFP

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