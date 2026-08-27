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Israeli army claims two explosive-laden drones launched toward troops in southern Lebanon
Lebanon News
27-08-2026 | 07:07
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Israeli army claims two explosive-laden drones launched toward troops in southern Lebanon
Israeli military spokesperson Lt. Col. Ella Waweya said Hezbollah launched two explosive-laden drones overnight toward Israeli forces operating in the Ali al-Taher Heights area of southern Lebanon.
In a post on X, Waweya said Israeli troops shot down one of the drones, while contact with the second was lost. She added that no Israeli soldiers were injured in the incident.
Waweya said the Israeli military would not allow Hezbollah to operate against its forces in the area and would continue taking action against what she described as repeated attempts by the group to target Israeli troops.
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