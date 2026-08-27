Jumblatt criticizes ambassador over trilateral framework, calls for return to armistice agreement

Former Progressive Socialist Party leader Walid Jumblatt criticized Ambassador Michel Issa over the trilateral framework agreement, saying that the ambassador appeared not to have read his comments rejecting the framework.



In a post on X, Jumblatt said the framework should be replaced by the 1949 Lebanese-Israeli Armistice Agreement, which he said is referenced in the Taif Agreement and U.N. Resolution 1701.

It seems that ambassador Issa amidst his various cultural and political activities has not been able to read my comments on the piece of paper called trilateral framework that i refute and should be replaced by the armistice agreement cited by Taef and the 1701 #lebanon pic.twitter.com/YGfUeAXUnS — Walid Joumblatt (@walidjoumblatt) August 27, 2026