President Aoun at General Security: Successful institutions may face criticism but continue to deliver and achieve

Lebanon News
27-08-2026 | 05:33
High views
Share
LBCI
Share
LBCI
Whatsapp
facebook
Twitter
Messenger
telegram
telegram
print
President Aoun at General Security: Successful institutions may face criticism but continue to deliver and achieve
Whatsapp
facebook
Twitter
Messenger
telegram
telegram
print
2min
President Aoun at General Security: Successful institutions may face criticism but continue to deliver and achieve

President Joseph Aoun stressed the sacrifices and determination of General Security personnel in a speech at the General Security Directorate marking its 81st anniversary, saying that “true success is proven in difficult circumstances.”

“I came to pay tribute to the souls of the General Security’s martyrs and to honor your sacrifices and determination, which have enabled you to achieve these accomplishments,” Aoun said.

“I also came to draw strength and inspiration from you. You are an example to follow, and true success is proven in difficult circumstances,” he added.

Aoun stressed that “we are all here to serve citizens and safeguard their dignity,” adding that every citizen has the right to access public services wherever they are, “without anyone holding it over them.”

“Within a short period, you have achieved significant progress, and I am confident that you will continue to build on these achievements and further improve your work, because you believe in the General Security institution and in Lebanon,” he said.

Aoun noted that “successful and productive institutions will always face criticism, but they continue to carry out their work and deliver results.”

Lebanon News

General

Security:

Successful

institutions

criticism

continue

deliver

achieve

LBCI Next
Jumblatt criticizes ambassador over trilateral framework, calls for return to armistice agreement
Lebanese Army Commander visits Italy to discuss military cooperation and post-UNIFIL role
LBCI Previous

Related Articles

d-none hideMe
LBCI
Lebanon News
2026-06-02

President Aoun: Civil peace must be preserved, no alternative but negotiation to end war

LBCI
Lebanon News
2026-06-01

President Aoun: Diplomacy is not surrender but a means to end wars

LBCI
Lebanon News
2026-07-30

President Aoun heads to Ankara to discuss bilateral ties, Lebanon’s recovery and regional developments

LBCI
Lebanon News
2026-06-05

President Aoun to CNN: We have a great opportunity to end hostilities between Lebanon and Israel

Recommended For You
d-none hideMe
LBCI
Lebanon News
08:57

Lebanon state media says Israeli strike kills woman in south

LBCI
Lebanon News
07:07

Israeli army claims two explosive-laden drones launched toward troops in southern Lebanon

LBCI
Lebanon News
06:21

President Aoun welcomes Emirati business delegation, urges investment in Lebanon

LBCI
Lebanon News
06:10

Jumblatt criticizes ambassador over trilateral framework, calls for return to armistice agreement

Subscribe to our VOD
SUBSCRIBE
Our visitors readings
d-none hideMe
LBCI
Middle East News
2026-06-07

Iran's top negotiator threatens US targets over Lebanon escalation

LBCI
World News
2026-03-22

Paris will be 'heart of resistance' against right in 2027 vote: Mayor-elect

LBCI
Middle East News
2026-03-19

China calls killing of Iran's Larijani, leaders 'unacceptable'

LBCI
Middle East News
2026-01-30

US envoy calls Damascus, Kurds agreement 'historic milestone'

Videos
d-none hideMe
LBCI
Lebanon News
2026-08-06

Lebanon-Israel talks: delegations arrive at US Embassy in Rome — Video

LBCI
Lebanon News
2026-07-24

Residents begin returning to Zawtar el-Gharbiyeh, southern Lebanon: Video

LBCI
Lebanon News
2026-07-20

Slotkin to LBCI: Lebanese army needs resources to confront Hezbollah, $36 million request submitted for special forces

LBCI
Lebanon News
2026-06-26

Lebanon’s ambassador to Washington: trilateral framework agreement first step toward restoring sovereignty

LBCI
Lebanon News
2026-06-26

Rubio on Lebanon-Israel framework agreement: 'beginning of the beginning,' more work needed

LBCI
Lebanon News
2026-06-26

Lebanon, Israel sign trilateral framework agreement after Washington talks attended by Rubio: Video

LBCI
Lebanon News
2026-06-20

Israeli strikes renew on Choukine, Maifadoun, and Nabatieh al-Fawqa in southern Lebanon: Video

LBCI
Lebanon News
2026-06-19

Massive Israeli strikes hit South Lebanon under ceasefire conditions

LBCI
Lebanon News
2026-06-16

Trump criticizes Israel’s Lebanon campaign, says war has gone on ‘too long’ and floats Syria role in conflict

Most read
d-none hideMe
24 hours
7 days
Month
LBCI
News Bulletin Reports
12:58

Israel adjusts Hezbollah tactics as Italy’s role in Lebanon remains unclear: The details

LBCI
Lebanon News
13:37

Lebanese Army Commander visits Italy to discuss military cooperation and post-UNIFIL role

LBCI
Lebanon News
07:07

Israeli army claims two explosive-laden drones launched toward troops in southern Lebanon

LBCI
World News
09:25

CIA director was on 'semi routine' mission in Moscow: Trump

LBCI
Lebanon News
05:33

President Aoun at General Security: Successful institutions may face criticism but continue to deliver and achieve

LBCI
Middle East News
09:30

Trump says believes that Iranian leader Khamenei still alive

LBCI
Middle East News
10:39

'Point of no return' if Israel-Hamas truce fails: US envoy to Gaza board

LBCI
World News
10:31

Meta, US states agree $16.7 bn settlement in landmark teen safety case

Download now the LBCI mobile app
To see the latest news, the latest daily programs in Lebanon and the world
Google Play
App Store
Download now the LBCI mobile app
We use
cookies
We use cookies to make
your experience on this
website better.
Accept
Learn More