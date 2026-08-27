President Aoun at General Security: Successful institutions may face criticism but continue to deliver and achieve

President Joseph Aoun stressed the sacrifices and determination of General Security personnel in a speech at the General Security Directorate marking its 81st anniversary, saying that “true success is proven in difficult circumstances.”



“I came to pay tribute to the souls of the General Security’s martyrs and to honor your sacrifices and determination, which have enabled you to achieve these accomplishments,” Aoun said.



“I also came to draw strength and inspiration from you. You are an example to follow, and true success is proven in difficult circumstances,” he added.



Aoun stressed that “we are all here to serve citizens and safeguard their dignity,” adding that every citizen has the right to access public services wherever they are, “without anyone holding it over them.”



“Within a short period, you have achieved significant progress, and I am confident that you will continue to build on these achievements and further improve your work, because you believe in the General Security institution and in Lebanon,” he said.



Aoun noted that “successful and productive institutions will always face criticism, but they continue to carry out their work and deliver results.”