News
Latest News
news bulletin
Breaking Headlines
Israel-Gaza War Updates
Variety and Tech
Sports News
Middle East News
World News
Lebanon News
Press Highlights
Lebanon Economy
News Bulletin Reports
Other News
Breaking Headlines
Israel-Gaza War Updates
Variety and Tech
Sports News
Middle East News
World News
Lebanon News
Press Highlights
Lebanon Economy
News Bulletin Reports
Beirut
30
o
Bekaa
29
o
Keserwan
29
o
Metn
29
o
Mount Lebanon
28
o
North
29
o
South
30
o
Live
Video
Audio
Schedule
shows
العربية
watching now
Thawrat AlFalahin
SUBSCRIBE
Home
Notification
Live
Video
Audio
shows
Beirut
30
o
Bekaa
29
o
Keserwan
29
o
Metn
29
o
Mount Lebanon
28
o
North
29
o
South
30
o
News
Programs
The News
Breaking Headlines
Israel-Gaza War Updates
Variety and Tech
Sports News
Middle East News
World News
Lebanon News
Press Highlights
Lebanon Economy
News Bulletin Reports
Programs
Series
Movies
Documentaries
Variety
Comedy
Talk Show
News Bulletin
Breaking News
Latest News
Highlighted News
Most Read
Videos
العربية
Watch the latest programs and the latest developments on your favorite screen
Shows
Join millions of followers
LBCI Lebanon
LBCI News
Who We Are
Contact Us
Advertise With Us
Careers
Channel frequencies
Privacy Policy
Terms and Conditions
Lebanon state media says Israeli strike kills woman in south
Lebanon News
27-08-2026 | 08:57
High views
Share
Share
0
min
Lebanon state media says Israeli strike kills woman in south
Lebanese official media on Thursday said Israeli airstrikes on the country's south killed a woman, after Israel's military said militant group Hezbollah launched drones at its soldiers there overnight.
Lebanon's state-run National News Agency reported a series of Israeli airstrikes including on the town of Arab Salim, where it said a woman who "had been married for 48 hours" was killed, with other people wounded.
AFP
Lebanon News
state
media
Israeli
strike
kills
woman
south
Next
UNIFIL: UN Resolution 1701 remains key framework for stability in southern Lebanon
Israeli army claims two explosive-laden drones launched toward troops in southern Lebanon
Previous
Related Articles
d-none hideMe
0
Lebanon News
2026-07-06
Lebanon state media says Israeli strike on south kills four, including three women
Lebanon News
2026-07-06
Lebanon state media says Israeli strike on south kills four, including three women
0
Lebanon News
2026-06-20
Lebanese state media says Israeli strike on south kills seven
Lebanon News
2026-06-20
Lebanese state media says Israeli strike on south kills seven
0
Lebanon News
2026-06-24
Lebanon says Israeli strike on vehicle in south kills two
Lebanon News
2026-06-24
Lebanon says Israeli strike on vehicle in south kills two
0
Lebanon News
2026-06-03
Lebanon says Israeli strike on ambulance in south kills two paramedics
Lebanon News
2026-06-03
Lebanon says Israeli strike on ambulance in south kills two paramedics
Recommended For You
d-none hideMe
0
Lebanon News
11:27
UNIFIL: UN Resolution 1701 remains key framework for stability in southern Lebanon
Lebanon News
11:27
UNIFIL: UN Resolution 1701 remains key framework for stability in southern Lebanon
0
Lebanon News
07:07
Israeli army claims two explosive-laden drones launched toward troops in southern Lebanon
Lebanon News
07:07
Israeli army claims two explosive-laden drones launched toward troops in southern Lebanon
0
Lebanon News
06:21
President Aoun welcomes Emirati business delegation, urges investment in Lebanon
Lebanon News
06:21
President Aoun welcomes Emirati business delegation, urges investment in Lebanon
0
Lebanon News
06:10
Jumblatt criticizes ambassador over trilateral framework, calls for return to armistice agreement
Lebanon News
06:10
Jumblatt criticizes ambassador over trilateral framework, calls for return to armistice agreement
Subscribe to our VOD
SUBSCRIBE
Our visitors readings
d-none hideMe
0
World News
09:18
Alleged 9/11 mastermind to go on trial in June 2028
World News
09:18
Alleged 9/11 mastermind to go on trial in June 2028
0
Lebanon News
2026-04-17
Lebanese Army deploys to reopen Qasmiyeh Bridge after Israeli strike
Lebanon News
2026-04-17
Lebanese Army deploys to reopen Qasmiyeh Bridge after Israeli strike
0
Lebanon Economy
2026-04-28
Fuel prices see mixed changes across Lebanon
Lebanon Economy
2026-04-28
Fuel prices see mixed changes across Lebanon
0
World News
2026-04-07
UN expected to vote on watered-down Hormuz resolution on Tuesday
World News
2026-04-07
UN expected to vote on watered-down Hormuz resolution on Tuesday
Videos
d-none hideMe
0
Lebanon News
2026-08-06
Lebanon-Israel talks: delegations arrive at US Embassy in Rome — Video
Lebanon News
2026-08-06
Lebanon-Israel talks: delegations arrive at US Embassy in Rome — Video
0
Lebanon News
2026-07-24
Residents begin returning to Zawtar el-Gharbiyeh, southern Lebanon: Video
Lebanon News
2026-07-24
Residents begin returning to Zawtar el-Gharbiyeh, southern Lebanon: Video
0
Lebanon News
2026-07-20
Slotkin to LBCI: Lebanese army needs resources to confront Hezbollah, $36 million request submitted for special forces
Lebanon News
2026-07-20
Slotkin to LBCI: Lebanese army needs resources to confront Hezbollah, $36 million request submitted for special forces
0
Lebanon News
2026-06-26
Lebanon’s ambassador to Washington: trilateral framework agreement first step toward restoring sovereignty
Lebanon News
2026-06-26
Lebanon’s ambassador to Washington: trilateral framework agreement first step toward restoring sovereignty
0
Lebanon News
2026-06-26
Rubio on Lebanon-Israel framework agreement: 'beginning of the beginning,' more work needed
Lebanon News
2026-06-26
Rubio on Lebanon-Israel framework agreement: 'beginning of the beginning,' more work needed
0
Lebanon News
2026-06-26
Lebanon, Israel sign trilateral framework agreement after Washington talks attended by Rubio: Video
Lebanon News
2026-06-26
Lebanon, Israel sign trilateral framework agreement after Washington talks attended by Rubio: Video
0
Lebanon News
2026-06-20
Israeli strikes renew on Choukine, Maifadoun, and Nabatieh al-Fawqa in southern Lebanon: Video
Lebanon News
2026-06-20
Israeli strikes renew on Choukine, Maifadoun, and Nabatieh al-Fawqa in southern Lebanon: Video
0
Lebanon News
2026-06-19
Massive Israeli strikes hit South Lebanon under ceasefire conditions
Lebanon News
2026-06-19
Massive Israeli strikes hit South Lebanon under ceasefire conditions
0
Lebanon News
2026-06-16
Trump criticizes Israel’s Lebanon campaign, says war has gone on ‘too long’ and floats Syria role in conflict
Lebanon News
2026-06-16
Trump criticizes Israel’s Lebanon campaign, says war has gone on ‘too long’ and floats Syria role in conflict
Most read
d-none hideMe
24 hours
7 days
Month
1
News Bulletin Reports
12:58
Israel adjusts Hezbollah tactics as Italy’s role in Lebanon remains unclear: The details
News Bulletin Reports
12:58
Israel adjusts Hezbollah tactics as Italy’s role in Lebanon remains unclear: The details
2
Lebanon News
13:37
Lebanese Army Commander visits Italy to discuss military cooperation and post-UNIFIL role
Lebanon News
13:37
Lebanese Army Commander visits Italy to discuss military cooperation and post-UNIFIL role
3
Lebanon News
07:07
Israeli army claims two explosive-laden drones launched toward troops in southern Lebanon
Lebanon News
07:07
Israeli army claims two explosive-laden drones launched toward troops in southern Lebanon
4
Lebanon News
05:33
President Aoun at General Security: Successful institutions may face criticism but continue to deliver and achieve
Lebanon News
05:33
President Aoun at General Security: Successful institutions may face criticism but continue to deliver and achieve
5
Lebanon News
06:21
President Aoun welcomes Emirati business delegation, urges investment in Lebanon
Lebanon News
06:21
President Aoun welcomes Emirati business delegation, urges investment in Lebanon
6
Lebanon News
06:10
Jumblatt criticizes ambassador over trilateral framework, calls for return to armistice agreement
Lebanon News
06:10
Jumblatt criticizes ambassador over trilateral framework, calls for return to armistice agreement
7
Lebanon News
08:57
Lebanon state media says Israeli strike kills woman in south
Lebanon News
08:57
Lebanon state media says Israeli strike kills woman in south
8
Middle East News
14:53
Qatar’s PM to visit Tehran Thursday
Middle East News
14:53
Qatar’s PM to visit Tehran Thursday
Download now the LBCI mobile app
To see the latest news, the latest daily programs in Lebanon and the world
Google Play
App Store
We use
cookies
We use
cookies
to make
your experience on this
website better.
Accept
Learn More