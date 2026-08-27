Lebanon state media says Israeli strike kills woman in south

Lebanon News
27-08-2026 | 08:57
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Lebanon state media says Israeli strike kills woman in south
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Lebanon state media says Israeli strike kills woman in south

Lebanese official media on Thursday said Israeli airstrikes on the country's south killed a woman, after Israel's military said militant group Hezbollah launched drones at its soldiers there overnight.

Lebanon's state-run National News Agency reported a series of Israeli airstrikes including on the town of Arab Salim, where it said a woman who "had been married for 48 hours" was killed, with other people wounded.

AFP

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