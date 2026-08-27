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UNIFIL: UN Resolution 1701 remains key framework for stability in southern Lebanon
Lebanon News
27-08-2026 | 11:27
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UNIFIL: UN Resolution 1701 remains key framework for stability in southern Lebanon
UNIFIL said in a statement that U.N. Security Council Resolution 1701 remains the primary framework for achieving stability in southern Lebanon, with its core principles including respect for the Blue Line, a cessation of hostilities, the withdrawal of Israeli forces from Lebanese territory, and the extension of Lebanese state authority across the country.
UNIFIL said its role is to support both Lebanon and Israel in fulfilling their obligations under the resolution, while monitoring developments on the ground, reporting violations, and supporting the Lebanese army and local communities.
It stressed that the full implementation of Resolution 1701 ultimately depends on the commitment of both sides.
UNIFIL added that the long-term goal is clear: to achieve lasting stability and security that allows civilians to safely return to their homes.
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