President Aoun welcomes Emirati business delegation, urges investment in Lebanon

President Joseph Aoun met with UAE Minister of Foreign Trade Thani bin Ahmed Al Zeyoudi and a delegation of Emirati business leaders, describing their visit to Lebanon as a sign of confidence in the country’s stability and future.



Aoun said the visit could help open new opportunities for investment and economic cooperation between Lebanon and the UAE, thanking Abu Dhabi for its continued support for Lebanon.



He encouraged Emirati investors to explore opportunities in Lebanon, highlighting the country’s potential and skilled workforce across several sectors.



Al Zeyoudi said the delegation’s presence in Lebanon sent a positive message and reflected the UAE’s longstanding ties with Lebanon, praising the contributions of Lebanese people to the UAE’s development.