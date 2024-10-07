News
Latest News
news bulletin
Breaking Headlines
Israel-Gaza War Updates
Variety and Tech
Sports News
Middle East News
World News
Lebanon News
Press Highlights
Lebanon Economy
News Bulletin Reports
Other News
Breaking Headlines
Israel-Gaza War Updates
Variety and Tech
Sports News
Middle East News
World News
Lebanon News
Press Highlights
Lebanon Economy
News Bulletin Reports
Beirut
25
o
Bekaa
22
o
Keserwan
25
o
Metn
25
o
Mount Lebanon
22
o
North
26
o
South
26
o
Live
Video
Audio
Schedule
shows
العربية
watching now
Vision 2030
SUBSCRIBE
Home
Notification
Live
Video
Audio
shows
Beirut
25
o
Bekaa
22
o
Keserwan
25
o
Metn
25
o
Mount Lebanon
22
o
North
26
o
South
26
o
News
Programs
The News
Breaking Headlines
Israel-Gaza War Updates
Variety and Tech
Sports News
Middle East News
World News
Lebanon News
Press Highlights
Lebanon Economy
News Bulletin Reports
Programs
Documentaries
Lebanon’s Centennial
News Bulletin
The Untold History
Talk Show
Series
Sports
Variety
Other
Comedy
Oldies
Breaking News
Latest News
Highlighted News
Most Read
Videos
العربية
Watch the latest programs and the latest developments on your favorite screen
Shows
Join millions of followers
LBCI Lebanon
LBCI News
Who We Are
Contact Us
Advertise With Us
Careers
Channel frequencies
Privacy Policy
Terms and Conditions
Lebanon's Minister of Public Works clarifies authorization process for military aircraft and vessels
Lebanon News
2024-10-07 | 12:37
High views
Share
Share
0
min
Lebanon's Minister of Public Works clarifies authorization process for military aircraft and vessels
Caretaker Minister of Public Works and Transport, Ali Hamie, stated on X: "The Ministry of Public Works and Transport does not issue flight or landing permits for military aircraft carrying aid, conducting military operations, or evacuations at Rafic Hariri International Airport without prior approval from the Lebanese Army Command."
He added that for maritime facilities, warships involved in military activities first notify the port authorities, which then communicate with the Joint Naval Operations Center (NOC), composed of the Lebanese Army, General Security, and Internal Security Forces, to grant approval.
Regarding land crossings, such as the Masnaa border crossing, any arriving truck is subject to inspection and verification procedures by Lebanese administrative and security agencies, including official departments, customs, General Security, and the Lebanese Army.
He emphasized that these matters have been a top priority from the beginning, noting that these facilities are official state institutions and are governed by Lebanese laws.
Lebanon News
Lebanon
Ali Hamie
Aircraft
Lebanese Army
Masnaa
Next
Israeli army urges Lebanese evacuees to stay away until further notice amid ongoing airstrikes
Israeli army says soldier killed along Lebanese border
Previous
Related Articles
d-none hideMe
0
Lebanon News
05:36
People cross Lebanon-Syria border road at Masnaa on foot following Israeli strikes (Video)
Lebanon News
05:36
People cross Lebanon-Syria border road at Masnaa on foot following Israeli strikes (Video)
0
Lebanon News
2024-10-03
Israeli warplane targets Masnaa crossing, closes Lebanon-Syria highway (Video)
Lebanon News
2024-10-03
Israeli warplane targets Masnaa crossing, closes Lebanon-Syria highway (Video)
0
Lebanon News
2024-10-03
Minister Ali Hamieh tells LBCI: Masnaa crossing is civilian and subject to oversight
Lebanon News
2024-10-03
Minister Ali Hamieh tells LBCI: Masnaa crossing is civilian and subject to oversight
0
Lebanon News
2024-10-02
Colombian military aircraft delivers medical supplies to Lebanon
Lebanon News
2024-10-02
Colombian military aircraft delivers medical supplies to Lebanon
Recommended For You
d-none hideMe
0
World News
15:22
US wants roads to Beirut airport open, UN peacekeepers protected: State Department
World News
15:22
US wants roads to Beirut airport open, UN peacekeepers protected: State Department
0
Lebanon News
15:09
Israeli airstrikes rock Beirut’s southern suburbs as attacks continue across Lebanon
Lebanon News
15:09
Israeli airstrikes rock Beirut’s southern suburbs as attacks continue across Lebanon
0
Lebanon News
14:46
Israeli army issues urgent evacuation warning for residents of Borj El Brajneh and Hadath in Beirut's southern suburbs
Lebanon News
14:46
Israeli army issues urgent evacuation warning for residents of Borj El Brajneh and Hadath in Beirut's southern suburbs
0
Lebanon Economy
14:33
World Bank aims to release emergency funds for Lebanon, managing director says
Lebanon Economy
14:33
World Bank aims to release emergency funds for Lebanon, managing director says
Subscribe to our VOD
SUBSCRIBE
Our visitors readings
d-none hideMe
0
Lebanon News
2024-10-03
Minister Ali Hamieh tells LBCI: Masnaa crossing is civilian and subject to oversight
Lebanon News
2024-10-03
Minister Ali Hamieh tells LBCI: Masnaa crossing is civilian and subject to oversight
0
Lebanon News
2024-10-03
Hezbollah attacks Israeli infantry unit attempting to infiltrate Yaroun in South Lebanon
Lebanon News
2024-10-03
Hezbollah attacks Israeli infantry unit attempting to infiltrate Yaroun in South Lebanon
0
News Bulletin Reports
12:49
One year of war: Israel's war on Gaza expands to Lebanon as the world watches in silence
News Bulletin Reports
12:49
One year of war: Israel's war on Gaza expands to Lebanon as the world watches in silence
0
Lebanon News
2024-10-03
Qatar emir pledges support for Lebanon under ‘brutal attacks’
Lebanon News
2024-10-03
Qatar emir pledges support for Lebanon under ‘brutal attacks’
Videos
d-none hideMe
0
Lebanon News
17:27
Hezbollah reports striking Carmel base south of Haifa with Fadi 1 rockets
Lebanon News
17:27
Hezbollah reports striking Carmel base south of Haifa with Fadi 1 rockets
0
Lebanon News
16:45
Video captures Israeli airstrike on Beirut's southern suburbs amid heavy bombardment
Lebanon News
16:45
Video captures Israeli airstrike on Beirut's southern suburbs amid heavy bombardment
0
Lebanon News
2024-10-06
Israeli army destroys mosque in Yaroun amid escalating attacks on Lebanon (Video)
Lebanon News
2024-10-06
Israeli army destroys mosque in Yaroun amid escalating attacks on Lebanon (Video)
0
Lebanon News
2024-10-06
Video shows extensive destruction in Baalbek neighborhood after Israeli attack
Lebanon News
2024-10-06
Video shows extensive destruction in Baalbek neighborhood after Israeli attack
0
Middle East News
2024-10-03
British ship Cordelia Moon targeted in Red Sea attack, Yemeni media reports (Video)
Middle East News
2024-10-03
British ship Cordelia Moon targeted in Red Sea attack, Yemeni media reports (Video)
0
Lebanon News
2024-10-03
Russia delivers humanitarian aid to Lebanon (Video)
Lebanon News
2024-10-03
Russia delivers humanitarian aid to Lebanon (Video)
0
Lebanon News
2024-10-02
Late-night Israeli airstrikes in Beirut lead to thick smoke and targeted strikes
Lebanon News
2024-10-02
Late-night Israeli airstrikes in Beirut lead to thick smoke and targeted strikes
0
Middle East News
2024-10-01
Yedioth Ahronoth: Over 102 rockets launched from Iran, sirens sound across Israel (Video)
Middle East News
2024-10-01
Yedioth Ahronoth: Over 102 rockets launched from Iran, sirens sound across Israel (Video)
0
Lebanon News
2024-10-01
Iranian plane arrives in Latakia with humanitarian aid for Lebanese citizens fleeing to Syria (Video)
Lebanon News
2024-10-01
Iranian plane arrives in Latakia with humanitarian aid for Lebanese citizens fleeing to Syria (Video)
Most read
d-none hideMe
24 hours
7 days
Month
1
Lebanon News
05:30
Opposition MPs call for electing a President, forming a government, deploying the army, securing borders, and maintaining foreign relations
Lebanon News
05:30
Opposition MPs call for electing a President, forming a government, deploying the army, securing borders, and maintaining foreign relations
2
Lebanon News
06:34
Israeli army issues evacuation warning to several southern Lebanese villages
Lebanon News
06:34
Israeli army issues evacuation warning to several southern Lebanese villages
3
Lebanon News
12:04
Israeli army warns against use of boats, presence on beaches south of Awali River until further notice
Lebanon News
12:04
Israeli army warns against use of boats, presence on beaches south of Awali River until further notice
4
Lebanon News
14:46
Israeli army issues urgent evacuation warning for residents of Borj El Brajneh and Hadath in Beirut's southern suburbs
Lebanon News
14:46
Israeli army issues urgent evacuation warning for residents of Borj El Brajneh and Hadath in Beirut's southern suburbs
5
Lebanon News
16:45
Video captures Israeli airstrike on Beirut's southern suburbs amid heavy bombardment
Lebanon News
16:45
Video captures Israeli airstrike on Beirut's southern suburbs amid heavy bombardment
6
Lebanon News
12:23
Qatari aid to arrive in Beirut Tuesday with Qatari International Cooperation Minister Lolwah Al-Khater leading the airlift
Lebanon News
12:23
Qatari aid to arrive in Beirut Tuesday with Qatari International Cooperation Minister Lolwah Al-Khater leading the airlift
7
Lebanon News
17:27
Hezbollah reports striking Carmel base south of Haifa with Fadi 1 rockets
Lebanon News
17:27
Hezbollah reports striking Carmel base south of Haifa with Fadi 1 rockets
8
Lebanon News
08:20
Israeli attacks on Mount Lebanon kill 15, injure 46: Health Ministry
Lebanon News
08:20
Israeli attacks on Mount Lebanon kill 15, injure 46: Health Ministry
Download now the LBCI mobile app
To see the latest news, the latest daily programs in Lebanon and the world
Google Play
App Store
We use
cookies
We use
cookies
to make
your experience on this
website better.
Accept
Learn More