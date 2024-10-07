Caretaker Minister of Public Works and Transport, Ali Hamie, stated on X: "The Ministry of Public Works and Transport does not issue flight or landing permits for military aircraft carrying aid, conducting military operations, or evacuations at Rafic Hariri International Airport without prior approval from the Lebanese Army Command."



He added that for maritime facilities, warships involved in military activities first notify the port authorities, which then communicate with the Joint Naval Operations Center (NOC), composed of the Lebanese Army, General Security, and Internal Security Forces, to grant approval.



Regarding land crossings, such as the Masnaa border crossing, any arriving truck is subject to inspection and verification procedures by Lebanese administrative and security agencies, including official departments, customs, General Security, and the Lebanese Army.



He emphasized that these matters have been a top priority from the beginning, noting that these facilities are official state institutions and are governed by Lebanese laws.