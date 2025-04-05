US envoy Morgan Ortagus praises Lebanese government's reform steps in meeting with PM Salam

Lebanon News
05-04-2025 | 06:04
High views
Share
LBCI
Share
LBCI
Whatsapp
facebook
Twitter
Messenger
telegram
telegram
print
US envoy Morgan Ortagus praises Lebanese government&#39;s reform steps in meeting with PM Salam
Whatsapp
facebook
Twitter
Messenger
telegram
telegram
print
2min
US envoy Morgan Ortagus praises Lebanese government's reform steps in meeting with PM Salam

U.S. Deputy Special Envoy to the Middle East Morgan Ortagus met with Lebanese Prime Minister Nawaf Salam to discuss financial and economic reforms and ongoing security challenges in South Lebanon and along the Syrian border.

Ortagus commended the government's reform plan, particularly steps taken so far, including lifting banking secrecy, a draft law to restructure the banking sector, launching a new appointments mechanism for public administration, and planning for broader institutional and administrative reforms. 

She also praised efforts to combat corruption and stressed the importance of reaching an agreement with the International Monetary Fund (IMF).

On the security front, the discussion addressed developments in South Lebanon, where Prime Minister Salam highlighted the Lebanese Army's ongoing efforts to implement U.N. Security Council Resolution 1701 and the security arrangement agreement to halt hostilities, in coordination with the monitoring military committee. The meeting also touched on the need for Israel to complete its withdrawal from Lebanese territory.

Ortagus expressed satisfaction with recent measures taken by the government at Beirut's Rafic Hariri International Airport to enhance oversight and security.

Talks also covered the situation along the Lebanese-Syrian border, with both sides stressing the importance of maintaining full control, preventing tensions or disorder, and curbing all forms of smuggling.

The meeting, which lasted over an hour, began with a one-on-one discussion between Prime Minister Salam and the U.S. envoy and was described as positive and constructive.

Lebanon News

US

Envoy

Morgan Ortagus

Lebanese

Government

Reform

Meeting

PM

Nawaf Salam

LBCI Next
Army Commander meets US envoy Morgan Ortagus
US envoy Morgan Ortagus 'pleased' to return to Lebanon
LBCI Previous

Related Articles

d-none hideMe
LBCI
Lebanon News
03:58

Lebanese President holds 'constructive talks' with US envoy Morgan Ortagus

LBCI
News Bulletin Reports
2025-02-15

Israel's withdrawal deadline ends in 72 hours: US envoy Morgan Ortagus expected in Lebanon

LBCI
Lebanon News
2025-02-09

US Envoy Morgan Ortagus shares photo holding missile with Lebanese Army officer

LBCI
Lebanon News
2025-02-07

Lebanon's presidency clarifies stance on US envoy Morgan Ortagus' remarks

Recommended For You
d-none hideMe
LBCI
Lebanon News
07:20

Berri discusses with US envoy Morgan Ortagus 18 reform laws passed by Lebanese Parliament

LBCI
Lebanon News
06:53

LF leader Geagea tells Morgan Ortagus: Disarming illegal armed groups is a central Lebanese demand

LBCI
Lebanon News
06:09

Army Commander meets US envoy Morgan Ortagus

LBCI
Lebanon News
05:48

US envoy Morgan Ortagus 'pleased' to return to Lebanon

Subscribe to our VOD
SUBSCRIBE
Our visitors readings
d-none hideMe
LBCI
Lebanon News
06:53

LF leader Geagea tells Morgan Ortagus: Disarming illegal armed groups is a central Lebanese demand

LBCI
Lebanon News
03:58

Lebanese President holds 'constructive talks' with US envoy Morgan Ortagus

LBCI
Lebanon Economy
2025-03-24

Lebanese finance officials review banking secrecy law amendments in IMF talks

LBCI
World News
03:45

US starts collecting Trump's new 10% tariff, smashing global trade norms

Videos
d-none hideMe
LBCI
Lebanon News
2025-03-23

LBCI's Pierre El Daher bids farewell to Hoda Chedid: You will always be our guiding light

LBCI
Middle East News
2025-03-19

Israeli official urges international support for Lebanese government and army

LBCI
Lebanon News
2025-02-23

Israeli aircraft fly at low altitude over Beirut during Hezbollah's former leaders funeral

LBCI
Lebanon News
2025-02-23

Coffins of Sayyed Hassan Nasrallah and Hashem Safieddine enter Sports City Stadium (Video)

LBCI
Lebanon News
2025-02-23

Tens of thousands gather at Sports City Stadium for farewell to Hezbollah’s former leader Nasrallah (Video)

LBCI
Lebanon News
2025-02-14

Ahmad Hariri to LBCI: Future Movement returns to political arena to participate in all upcoming political events

LBCI
Lebanon News
2025-02-13

Saad Hariri holds series of diplomatic and religious meetings in Beirut

LBCI
Lebanon News
2025-02-13

LBCI monitors removal of barriers and barbed wire in Downtown Beirut

LBCI
Lebanon News
2025-02-10

Armed robbery in Beirut's Hamra turns deadly as shop owner shoots fleeing robbers (Video)

Most read
d-none hideMe
24 hours
7 days
Month
LBCI
Lebanon News
15:04

MP Samy Gemayel: Lebanon's government must establish a clear strategy to disarm Hezbollah

LBCI
News Bulletin Reports
12:55

Lebanon cracks down on corruption: Karim Salam facing embezzlement charges

LBCI
News Bulletin Reports
12:50

IMF conditions: EU works with Lebanon's Ministries of Finance and Economy on aid and reforms

LBCI
Lebanon News
03:58

Lebanese President holds 'constructive talks' with US envoy Morgan Ortagus

LBCI
Lebanon News
03:26

Lebanon's President Aoun meets US envoy Morgan Ortagus at Baabda Palace

LBCI
News Bulletin Reports
12:48

Karim Souaid steps in under new leadership: Will the new BDL governor uphold his promises?

LBCI
Lebanon News
06:04

US envoy Morgan Ortagus praises Lebanese government's reform steps in meeting with PM Salam

LBCI
News Bulletin Reports
13:05

Roumieh Prison courthouse revamp: Lebanon fast-tracks terrorism trials to tackle overcrowding

Download now the LBCI mobile app
To see the latest news, the latest daily programs in Lebanon and the world
Google Play
App Store
Download now the LBCI mobile app
We use
cookies
We use cookies to make
your experience on this
website better.
Accept
Learn More