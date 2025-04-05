U.S. Deputy Special Envoy to the Middle East Morgan Ortagus met with Lebanese Prime Minister Nawaf Salam to discuss financial and economic reforms and ongoing security challenges in South Lebanon and along the Syrian border.



Ortagus commended the government's reform plan, particularly steps taken so far, including lifting banking secrecy, a draft law to restructure the banking sector, launching a new appointments mechanism for public administration, and planning for broader institutional and administrative reforms.



She also praised efforts to combat corruption and stressed the importance of reaching an agreement with the International Monetary Fund (IMF).



On the security front, the discussion addressed developments in South Lebanon, where Prime Minister Salam highlighted the Lebanese Army's ongoing efforts to implement U.N. Security Council Resolution 1701 and the security arrangement agreement to halt hostilities, in coordination with the monitoring military committee. The meeting also touched on the need for Israel to complete its withdrawal from Lebanese territory.



Ortagus expressed satisfaction with recent measures taken by the government at Beirut's Rafic Hariri International Airport to enhance oversight and security.



Talks also covered the situation along the Lebanese-Syrian border, with both sides stressing the importance of maintaining full control, preventing tensions or disorder, and curbing all forms of smuggling.



The meeting, which lasted over an hour, began with a one-on-one discussion between Prime Minister Salam and the U.S. envoy and was described as positive and constructive.