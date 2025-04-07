Ukraine team headed to US 'this week' for minerals deal talks

World News
07-04-2025 | 06:11
High views
Share
LBCI
Share
LBCI
Whatsapp
facebook
Twitter
Messenger
telegram
print
Ukraine team headed to US &#39;this week&#39; for minerals deal talks
Whatsapp
facebook
Twitter
Messenger
telegram
print
0min
Ukraine team headed to US 'this week' for minerals deal talks

Ukraine is sending officials to Washington in the coming days for further talks on a deal giving the United States preferential access to Ukrainian natural resources, Kyiv's economy minister said Monday.

"This week, Ukraine will send a delegation to Washington to move forward with negotiations on a strategic agreement with the United States regarding critical natural resources," Economy Minister Yulia Svyrydenko wrote on social media.

AFP
 

World News

Ukraine

United States

Washington

Kyiv

LBCI Next
Macron opposes any displacement, annexation in Gaza, West Bank
China calls US tariffs 'bullying,' urges others to continue with consultation
LBCI Previous

Related Articles

d-none hideMe
LBCI
World News
2025-02-23

Steve Witkoff says expects Ukraine minerals deal to be signed this week

LBCI
World News
2025-02-16

US Mideast envoy says phase two of Gaza talks to continue this week

LBCI
World News
2025-03-15

Ukraine's President appoints team of negotiators for possible peace talks: Decree

LBCI
World News
2025-01-13

Gaza deal 'can get done this week': White House's Jake Sullivan says

Recommended For You
d-none hideMe
LBCI
Middle East News
06:51

Macron opposes any displacement, annexation in Gaza, West Bank

LBCI
World News
05:39

China calls US tariffs 'bullying,' urges others to continue with consultation

LBCI
World News
04:26

European stock futures sink over trade war

LBCI
Middle East News
03:29

Iran-backed militias in Iraq ready to disarm to prevent 'Trump's wrath,' officials tell Reuters

Subscribe to our VOD
SUBSCRIBE
Our visitors readings
d-none hideMe
LBCI
World News
2025-03-16

Pope in message says 'facing period of trial,' body 'weak'

LBCI
News Bulletin Reports
2025-04-05

IMF deal hinges on reforms: Capital controls, bank restructuring at core of Lebanon's new reform bill

LBCI
Lebanon News
10:13

Lebanese Army dismantles Israeli-made roadblocks and explosives in South Lebanon

LBCI
News Bulletin Reports
2025-04-05

Buffer zones and bombings: Israel's new strategy to pressure Lebanon

Videos
d-none hideMe
LBCI
Lebanon News
13:43

LBCI Exclusive: US envoy Morgan Ortagus reveals US vision for Lebanon’s stability and disarmament – full interview transcript

LBCI
Lebanon News
2025-03-23

LBCI's Pierre El Daher bids farewell to Hoda Chedid: You will always be our guiding light

LBCI
Middle East News
2025-03-19

Israeli official urges international support for Lebanese government and army

LBCI
Lebanon News
2025-02-23

Israeli aircraft fly at low altitude over Beirut during Hezbollah's former leaders funeral

LBCI
Lebanon News
2025-02-23

Coffins of Sayyed Hassan Nasrallah and Hashem Safieddine enter Sports City Stadium (Video)

LBCI
Lebanon News
2025-02-23

Tens of thousands gather at Sports City Stadium for farewell to Hezbollah’s former leader Nasrallah (Video)

LBCI
Lebanon News
2025-02-14

Ahmad Hariri to LBCI: Future Movement returns to political arena to participate in all upcoming political events

LBCI
Lebanon News
2025-02-13

Saad Hariri holds series of diplomatic and religious meetings in Beirut

LBCI
Lebanon News
2025-02-13

LBCI monitors removal of barriers and barbed wire in Downtown Beirut

Most read
d-none hideMe
24 hours
7 days
Month
LBCI
Lebanon News
13:43

LBCI Exclusive: US envoy Morgan Ortagus reveals US vision for Lebanon’s stability and disarmament – full interview transcript

LBCI
Lebanon News
12:34

Exclusive interview with US Deputy Special Envoy for the Middle East, Morgan Ortagus, on LBCI after the evening news

LBCI
News Bulletin Reports
12:55

Reforms and state control over weapons: Key focuses of US envoy Morgan Ortagus' Lebanon visit — details

LBCI
Lebanon News
10:13

Lebanese Army dismantles Israeli-made roadblocks and explosives in South Lebanon

LBCI
Lebanon News
10:52

Israeli bulldozer raises earth berms on Barakat al-Naqar axis west of Chebaa, South Lebanon

LBCI
News Bulletin Reports
13:05

From Syria to Tehran: Netanyahu brings the battle plan to Washington

LBCI
News Bulletin Reports
13:04

Lebanon's prison crisis: 83% of detainees remain without trial amid worsening conditions

LBCI
Lebanon News
04:37

Israel strike targets alleged Hezbollah member in south Lebanon: Israeli Army Radio

Download now the LBCI mobile app
To see the latest news, the latest daily programs in Lebanon and the world
Google Play
App Store
Download now the LBCI mobile app
We use
cookies
We use cookies to make
your experience on this
website better.
Accept
Learn More