Israel intensifies ground operations with strikes targeting multiple Lebanese regions

On Tuesday, the Israeli army announced it had carried out targeted strikes and raids against Hezbollah, intensifying its ground operations following the deployment of additional troops.



This escalation resulted in increased attacks across several regions in Lebanon, with Israeli airstrikes focusing on Bint Jbeil and Yanouh.



Israeli aircraft also targeted the heights of Jabal Safi in the Iqlim al-Tuffah region twice.



Additionally, two airstrikes struck the Saksakiyeh area and a house in Jouaiyya, while another airstrike hit Jibchit.