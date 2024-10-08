Israel intensifies ground operations with strikes targeting multiple Lebanese regions

Lebanon News
2024-10-08 | 11:06
High views
LBCI
LBCI
Israel intensifies ground operations with strikes targeting multiple Lebanese regions
Israel intensifies ground operations with strikes targeting multiple Lebanese regions

On Tuesday, the Israeli army announced it had carried out targeted strikes and raids against Hezbollah, intensifying its ground operations following the deployment of additional troops. 

This escalation resulted in increased attacks across several regions in Lebanon, with Israeli airstrikes focusing on Bint Jbeil and Yanouh.

Israeli aircraft also targeted the heights of Jabal Safi in the Iqlim al-Tuffah region twice. 

Additionally, two airstrikes struck the Saksakiyeh area and a house in Jouaiyya, while another airstrike hit Jibchit.
 

Lebanon News

Lebanon

Israel

Ground Operation

Hezbollah launches rocket strikes on Israeli positions
China to send emergency medical supplies to Lebanon
