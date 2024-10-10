UNIFIL spokesperson: Israeli forces intentionally targeted our troops in South Lebanon, injuring two

The UNIFIL spokesperson, Andrea Tenenti, told Al Jazeera that two of their soldiers were injured in a deliberate attack by Israeli forces in Ras Naqoura in South Lebanon.



According to the spokesperson, the incident occurred during recent hostilities in southern Lebanon, and it is believed that the targeting was intentional.



Despite the escalating violence and challenges, Tenenti affirmed UNIFIL’s commitment to continue its mission.



He stated, "We are dedicated to doing everything we can under these difficult circumstances and have decided to remain in our positions until the UN Security Council decides otherwise."



The spokesperson also emphasized that Israeli invasions into southern Lebanon violate Lebanon's sovereignty and breach UN Resolution 1701, which was established to maintain peace and security in the region.



"The situation may now require further discussion at the United Nations, given the gravity of the recent incidents," he said.