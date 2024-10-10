Italy says shooting at UN Lebanon peacekeepers possible 'war crimes'

2024-10-10 | 12:24
Italy says shooting at UN Lebanon peacekeepers possible &#39;war crimes&#39;
Italy says shooting at UN Lebanon peacekeepers possible 'war crimes'

Italy's defense minister Thursday said firing at the headquarters of the UN peacekeeping force in Lebanon and other incidents the force blames on Israel "could constitute war crimes."

"The hostile acts committed and repeated by Israeli forces against the base... could constitute war crimes," defense minister Guido Crosetto told a press conference, adding that Italy has asked for an official explanation "because it was not a mistake."


AFP

