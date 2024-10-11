Israeli army calls on residents of South Lebanon to 'stay away from their homes'

The Israeli army spokesperson, Avichay Adraee, posted on his 'X' account a warning to residents of South Lebanon, advising them to “stay away from their homes due to ongoing military actions targeting Hezbollah positions in the area.”



Adraee stated, "Message to the residents of South Lebanon: Be careful! The Israeli army continues to attack Hezbollah positions in your villages or near them. We do not want to harm you, and therefore, for your safety, you are prohibited from returning to your homes until further notice."

He claimed, "You should refrain from heading south; anyone who goes south may put their life in danger. We will inform you when it is safe to return to the villages and towns."