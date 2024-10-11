France's Macron says ending arms exports used in Gaza, Lebanon only way to stop fighting

French President Emmanuel Macron said Friday that "stopping the export of weapons" used in Gaza and Lebanon was the only way to end fighting there, and also condemned "deliberate" targeting of U.N. peacekeepers.



"We all know it. It's the unique lever that would end it," Macron said at a summit of European and Mediterranean leaders in Cyprus, where he also said it was "absolutely unacceptable" that U.N. peacekeepers in Lebanon are "deliberately targeted" by Israeli forces.



AFP