Iran’s Ghalibaf in Lebanon to meet officials, discuss regional issues

Mohammad Bagher Ghalibaf, Iran's parliament speaker, arrived at Beirut's Rafic Hariri International Airport on Saturday morning for an official visit to Lebanon.



During his stay, Ghalibaf is scheduled to meet with Lebanese officials, including Parliament Speaker Nabih Berri and Prime Minister Najib Mikati. He will also meet with members of parliament and leaders of various political parties.



Ghalibaf was received at the airport by MP Mohammad Khawaja, representing Berri, as well as MPs Hassan Ezzedine and Ibrahim Mousawi.



"I am here at the invitation of Speaker Nabih Berri, carrying a message from the leader of the Islamic Revolution, the Iranian president, and the Iranian people to the Lebanese people and their resistance," Ghalibaf said.



"As always, we stand with the Lebanese people, their resistance, and the government. From here, I will travel to Geneva, where I will address the issues facing the oppressed Lebanese and Palestinian people," he added.