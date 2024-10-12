Samir Geagea, leader of the Lebanese Forces party, emphasized the lack of trust from the international and Arab communities in Lebanon's current ruling system, accusing it of undermining the state and failing to take action to support Lebanon through various initiatives.



Geagea, after a meeting at the party's headquarters in Maarab, said: "Given the current hardships faced by the Lebanese people, it is crucial to take a stand, launch an initiative, and establish a roadmap to address the crisis. The most urgent priority is to secure a ceasefire to halt the ongoing suffering."



He further noted: "Our only option now is to elect a president who upholds the constitution, respects the law, and commits to enforcing resolutions 1559, 1680, and 1701, along with the terms of the Taif Agreement. This president must ensure that strategic decisions rest solely with the state and empower the Lebanese army with full authority."