UN force tells AFP it refused Israeli requests to quit south Lebanon positions

A spokesman for U.N. peacekeepers in Lebanon said Saturday that Israel had requested it to leave its positions in south Lebanon where Israel is clashing with Hezbollah, but they had refused.



They asked us to withdraw "from the positions along the Blue Line... or up to five kilometers (three miles) from the Blue Line," UNIFIL spokesman Andrea Tenenti told AFP, using the term for the demarcation line between both countries. "But there was a unanimous decision to stay."



AFP

