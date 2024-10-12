UN force tells AFP it refused Israeli requests to quit south Lebanon positions

Lebanon News
2024-10-12 | 09:34
High views
UN force tells AFP it refused Israeli requests to quit south Lebanon positions
0min
UN force tells AFP it refused Israeli requests to quit south Lebanon positions

A spokesman for U.N. peacekeepers in Lebanon said Saturday that Israel had requested it to leave its positions in south Lebanon where Israel is clashing with Hezbollah, but they had refused.

They asked us to withdraw "from the positions along the Blue Line... or up to five kilometers (three miles) from the Blue Line," UNIFIL spokesman Andrea Tenenti told AFP, using the term for the demarcation line between both countries. "But there was a unanimous decision to stay."

AFP

Lebanon News

Lebanon

UN

Peacekeeper

UNIFIL

Blue Line

Israel

Andrea Tenenti

Israeli airstrikes in southern Lebanon result in multiple casualties
Blinken reaffirms US commitment to diplomatic resolution in Lebanon
