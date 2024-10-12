News
Lebanon's delegation to present key issues at France's international conference, says Minister Nasser Yassin
Lebanon News
2024-10-12 | 11:05
Lebanon's delegation to present key issues at France's international conference, says Minister Nasser Yassin
Lebanon's Emergency Committee Coordinator and caretaker Environment Minister Nasser Yassin announced that the Lebanese government delegation will address several key issues at France's international conference.
The topics will include the path to a ceasefire, strengthening the Lebanese army, and enhancing its capabilities, as well as humanitarian concerns, such as securing essential services during this emergency.
In an interview with LBCI, he stressed that there are limited alternative shelter options apart from the existing centers, given the "huge number of displaced persons."
As winter approaches, he underscored its importance in the disaster response plan, detailing efforts to secure heating resources for displaced individuals in schools, renovate some shelter centers, and provide clothing.
He also highlighted the critical role of international support in securing fuel, along with ongoing collaboration with Lebanese Energy Minister Walid Fayad and partner organizations.
