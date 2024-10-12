Israeli strikes near Tamnine General Hospital cause significant damage and injuries

The administration of Tamnine General Hospital in South Lebanon reported Saturday that for the third time, Israeli airstrikes targeted the area surrounding the hospital, causing extensive damage and injuries.



The hospital released a statement condemning the attacks, saying, "The enemy has once again struck near our hospital, leading to significant destruction and severe injuries among several patients inside the facility due to flying glass and debris."



The statement further denounced the aggression towards medical institutions, asserting that "this brutality will not deter us from continuing our mission to serve the people of the region and support their steadfastness."



The hospital expressed solidarity with local resistance efforts, concluding with a call for prayer for the fighters and a message of resilience, saying, "Victory to the resistance."