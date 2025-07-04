Sources to LBCI: Lebanon to hold key meeting on US proposal response at Baabda Palace

Lebanon News
04-07-2025 | 12:36
High views
Sources to LBCI: Lebanon to hold key meeting on US proposal response at Baabda Palace
Sources to LBCI: Lebanon to hold key meeting on US proposal response at Baabda Palace

LBCI has learned that President Joseph Aoun is continuing his coordination with Prime Minister Nawaf Salam to finalize Lebanon's official response to the U.S. proposal.

According to informed sources, a meeting of the committee tasked with drafting the response will be held on Saturday at Baabda Palace.

Lebanon News

LBCI

Lebanon

Meeting

US

Proposal

Response

Baabda

Palace

Gasoline prices drop, gas price rises in Lebanon
Expat seats in limbo as Lebanon heads toward 2026 elections
