Israeli airstrikes cause damage to civilian structures in southern Lebanon (Video)

Multiple Israeli airstrikes targeted civilian structures across southern Lebanon late Saturday, resulting in significant destruction.



An old mosque in the center of Kfar Tebnit was destroyed in a nighttime strike. In Roumein, an airstrike also led to the destruction of a building.



For the second time, a building along the Zefta-Nabatieh highway was targeted and destroyed. Additionally, an airstrike struck an apartment in a residential building located in the Sharhabil area northeast of Sidon.