Lebanese Foreign Ministry welcomes UAE's decision to lift travel ban

04-05-2025 | 07:46
Lebanese Foreign Ministry welcomes UAE's decision to lift travel ban
Lebanese Foreign Ministry welcomes UAE's decision to lift travel ban

The Lebanese Ministry of Foreign Affairs and Emigrants welcomed the UAE Ministry of Foreign Affairs decision to lift the travel ban on Emirati citizens to Lebanon, allowing them to visit starting May 7, 2025.

The ministry emphasized the significance of this decision, which follows the visit of Lebanese President Joseph Aoun to the UAE. 

It noted that the decision strengthens brotherly ties between the two countries and paves the way for further collaboration to benefit both nations and their people.

The ministry looks forward to continuing to strengthen and develop Lebanon’s relations with all Arab countries based on shared historical ties, membership, and a common destiny.

Lebanon News

Middle East News

Lebanon

UAE

Travel Ban

Foreign Ministry

