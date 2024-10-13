Hezbollah clashes with Israeli forces in Blida, southern Lebanon

2024-10-13 | 05:36
Hezbollah clashes with Israeli forces in Blida, southern Lebanon
0min
Hezbollah clashes with Israeli forces in Blida, southern Lebanon

Hezbollah reported Sunday that it clashed with Israeli forces on the Kanaan Heights in Blida, southern Lebanon.

According to a statement from the group, its fighters engaged Israeli troops attempting to infiltrate the area, using automatic weapons at close range.

The group added that the clashes resulted in casualties among the Israeli forces, with both dead and wounded.

Lebanon News

Israel

Hezbollah

Clashes

Lebanon

South

Blida

Saudi Arabia delivers 40 tons of aid to Beirut amid ongoing conflict
Israeli army claims capture of Hezbollah member
