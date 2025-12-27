France condemns Israeli army gunfire near UNIFIL patrols

France condemned gunfire by the Israeli army on December 26, 2025, near United Nations Interim Force in Lebanon (UNIFIL) patrols.



France called on Israel to halt violations of U.N. Security Council Resolution 1701 and to respect the cease-fire issued on November 26, 2024, which binds all parties.



It also reminded that the protection of peacekeeping forces, as well as the safety and security of U.N. personnel, property, and facilities, must be guaranteed under international law.



In this context, France praised the courage, professionalism, and dedication of UNIFIL personnel, reaffirming its support for the full implementation of the force’s mandate.



AFP