France condemns Israeli army gunfire near UNIFIL patrols

Lebanon News
27-12-2025 | 11:29
High views
Share
LBCI
Share
LBCI
Whatsapp
facebook
Twitter
Messenger
telegram
telegram
print
France condemns Israeli army gunfire near UNIFIL patrols
Whatsapp
facebook
Twitter
Messenger
telegram
telegram
print
0min
France condemns Israeli army gunfire near UNIFIL patrols

France condemned gunfire by the Israeli army on December 26, 2025, near United Nations Interim Force in Lebanon (UNIFIL) patrols.

France called on Israel to halt violations of U.N. Security Council Resolution 1701 and to respect the cease-fire issued on November 26, 2024, which binds all parties.

It also reminded that the protection of peacekeeping forces, as well as the safety and security of U.N. personnel, property, and facilities, must be guaranteed under international law.

In this context, France praised the courage, professionalism, and dedication of UNIFIL personnel, reaffirming its support for the full implementation of the force’s mandate.

AFP

Lebanon News

condemns

Israeli

gunfire

UNIFIL

patrols

LBCI Next
Lebanon reports seasonal flu wave driven by H3N2 strain, Health Ministry urges precautions
MP Kassem Hachem: We will confront any attempt to make depositors bear losses and demand repayment within reasonable timeframes
LBCI Previous

Related Articles

d-none hideMe
LBCI
Lebanon News
2025-12-26

UNIFIL: Israeli gunfire near peacekeeping patrols violates UN Resolution 1701

LBCI
Lebanon News
2025-10-03

UNIFIL condemns Israeli army grenade attacks near peacekeepers, Lebanese soldiers

LBCI
Lebanon News
2025-11-16

Israeli army: Warning shots fired near UNIFIL patrol after mistaken identification in South Lebanon

LBCI
Lebanon News
2025-11-06

Lebanese army condemns Israeli attacks in the south, emphasizes coordination with UNIFIL

Recommended For You
d-none hideMe
LBCI
Lebanon News
05:33

Snow blankets Lebanon’s highlands as cold systems sweep in: Video

LBCI
Lebanon News
05:25

Lebanese army denies forcing Syrians to cross river at northern border

LBCI
Lebanon News
05:13

Lebanese army carries out inspection of damaged homes in Bint Jbeil

LBCI
News Bulletin Reports
13:10

Videos and reports point to detentions near Syria-Lebanon border

Subscribe to our VOD
SUBSCRIBE
Our visitors readings
d-none hideMe
LBCI
News Bulletin Reports
12:47

Lebanon faces growing H3N2 flu cases as temperatures drop

LBCI
Lebanon News
2025-12-15

Lebanon, EU resume partnership talks after eight-year hiatus

LBCI
Israel-Gaza War Updates
2025-10-09

Macron says Israel settlement increase 'existential threat' to Palestinian state

LBCI
Lebanon News
2025-11-27

Israeli airstrikes hit Mahmoudiyeh and Jarmaq in new escalation (video)

Videos
d-none hideMe
LBCI
Lebanon News
2025-12-02

Pope Leo XIV urges leaders to hear their people’s cry for peace, singles out Lebanon (video)

LBCI
Lebanon News
2025-12-02

At Beirut waterfront, Pope Leo XIV rides through cheering crowds (video)

LBCI
Lebanon News
2025-12-02

At Beirut Port, Pope Leo XIV offers silent prayer for blast victims (video)

LBCI
Lebanon News
2025-12-02

Pope Leo XIV opens hospital visit with Arabic ’Sabah el-kheir’ — Video

LBCI
Lebanon News
2025-12-01

Pope Leo XIV tells Lebanese youth Lebanon’s future ‘is in your hands’; watch full speech here

LBCI
Lebanon News
2025-12-01

Pope Leo XIV moved by youth turnout in Bkerke: Video

LBCI
Middle East News
2025-11-27

Pope Leo leaves for Istanbul—Video

LBCI
Middle East News
2025-11-27

Pope Leo arrives at Turkey's Presidential Palace—Video

LBCI
Middle East News
2025-11-27

Pope Leo visits Mustafa Kemal Ataturk's mausoleum—Video

Most read
d-none hideMe
24 hours
7 days
Month
LBCI
News Bulletin Reports
12:47

Lebanon faces growing H3N2 flu cases as temperatures drop

LBCI
Lebanon News
11:35

Lebanon reports seasonal flu wave driven by H3N2 strain, Health Ministry urges precautions

LBCI
News Bulletin Reports
13:19

Russia works to broker preliminary security arrangement between Israel and Syria—the details

LBCI
News Bulletin Reports
13:10

Videos and reports point to detentions near Syria-Lebanon border

LBCI
Breaking Headlines
13:22

Saint Levant is Joining Tul8te Tonight at Forum de Beyrouth – Get Your Tickets Now!

LBCI
Lebanon News
09:44

MP Kassem Hachem: We will confront any attempt to make depositors bear losses and demand repayment within reasonable timeframes

LBCI
World News
05:04

French legend Brigitte Bardot dead at 91: Foundation

LBCI
Lebanon News
11:29

France condemns Israeli army gunfire near UNIFIL patrols

Download now the LBCI mobile app
To see the latest news, the latest daily programs in Lebanon and the world
Google Play
App Store
Download now the LBCI mobile app
We use
cookies
We use cookies to make
your experience on this
website better.
Accept
Learn More