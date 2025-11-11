Connecting Lebanon to the world: MEA turns 80 with profits, new planes, and a low-cost plan

News Bulletin Reports
11-11-2025 | 13:15
High views
Share
LBCI
Share
LBCI
Whatsapp
facebook
Twitter
Messenger
telegram
telegram
print
Connecting Lebanon to the world: MEA turns 80 with profits, new planes, and a low-cost plan
Whatsapp
facebook
Twitter
Messenger
telegram
telegram
print
2min
Connecting Lebanon to the world: MEA turns 80 with profits, new planes, and a low-cost plan

Report by Lea Fayad, English adaptation by Yasmine Jaroudi 

Middle East Airlines, Lebanon's national carrier, is celebrating its 80th anniversary—a milestone that underscores decades of resilience through wars, political upheavals, and economic crises.

Despite facing challenges from the civil war, Israeli attacks that damaged its aircraft, and ongoing financial and political instability, MEA has remained in operation, continuing to connect Lebanon to the world.

Today, the company employs around 5,000 people and operates a modern fleet of 23 aircraft flying to more than 33 destinations, maintaining international safety standards.

According to Chairman Mohamad El-Hout, who has led the airline since 1998, Beirut's airport has long served as a vital regional hub, particularly during times when neighboring Syria's airspace was restricted.

MEA plans to receive six new aircraft next year and, in response to public criticism over high ticket prices, will soon launch a low-cost flight under the name "Fly Beirut."

With annual profits exceeding $100 million, the airline stands as one of Lebanon's few economic success stories, and for many Lebanese, each MEA flight has come to symbolize hope, connecting the country's diaspora with their homeland and the rest of the world.

Lebanon News

News Bulletin Reports

Lebanon

World

MEA

Profits

Planes

Low-Cost

Plan

LBCI Next
From north to south: Lebanon's forests face devastating blaze
The dark side of Roblox: Digital playground or predators' paradise?
LBCI Previous

Related Articles

d-none hideMe
LBCI
News Bulletin Reports
2025-10-01

From diplomatic freeze to renewed ties, Lebanon and the UAE chart a new path

LBCI
Lebanon News
2025-09-10

Environment Minister discusses Norway’s support and waste management plan for Akkar with UNOPS and World Bank

LBCI
News Bulletin Reports
2025-10-11

Suspending the past: Lebanon and Syria suspend joint council, signaling a new phase in ties

LBCI
News Bulletin Reports
2025-09-16

Bills and illnesses: The high cost of Lebanon's power shortage

Recommended For You
d-none hideMe
LBCI
News Bulletin Reports
13:05

Diaspora disengagement: Lebanese expat voter registration for 2026 elections drops sharply compared to 2022

LBCI
News Bulletin Reports
13:03

Countdown Begins for Pope’s historic visit to Lebanon: Mass, youth meeting, and public celebrations planned

LBCI
News Bulletin Reports
12:55

Border pressure mounts as Lebanon rejects Israel’s push to search homes—the details

LBCI
News Bulletin Reports
12:52

From Tyre to Nabatieh: Israel maps out Hezbollah’s network for US envoy Kushner

Subscribe to our VOD
SUBSCRIBE
Our visitors readings
d-none hideMe
LBCI
News Bulletin Reports
12:52

From Tyre to Nabatieh: Israel maps out Hezbollah’s network for US envoy Kushner

LBCI
Lebanon News
2025-09-20

Lebanon's president, first lady depart for New York ahead of UN General Assembly

LBCI
Lebanon News
10:24

Hezbollah’s Qassem: We won’t withdraw or disarm — this is an era of steadfastness

LBCI
World News
2025-09-29

Election result is 'strong mandate' for Moldova's EU accession: President

Videos
d-none hideMe
LBCI
Lebanon News
2025-10-04

Meet Miss Lebanon 2025 contestants: Video

LBCI
Lebanon News
2025-10-02

Series of Israeli airstrikes spark massive fire in southern Lebanon

LBCI
Lebanon News
2025-09-07

Lunar eclipse captivates Lebanon: watch the stunning video

Most read
d-none hideMe
24 hours
7 days
Month
LBCI
Lebanon News
10:24

Hezbollah’s Qassem: We won’t withdraw or disarm — this is an era of steadfastness

LBCI
Lebanon News
03:35

Fires easing in Jarmaq and Aaichiyeh after Israeli strikes, continue in Rihan and Aaramta

LBCI
Lebanon News
04:19

President Aoun meets Bulgarian leaders in Sofia, calls for stronger bilateral ties

LBCI
Lebanon Economy
03:29

Fuel prices rise again across Lebanon

LBCI
Lebanon News
11:58

Israel says Hezbollah trying to rebuild, smuggle in arms from Syria

LBCI
News Bulletin Reports
13:15

Connecting Lebanon to the world: MEA turns 80 with profits, new planes, and a low-cost plan

LBCI
News Bulletin Reports
12:48

From north to south: Lebanon's forests face devastating blaze

LBCI
News Bulletin Reports
12:55

Border pressure mounts as Lebanon rejects Israel’s push to search homes—the details

Download now the LBCI mobile app
To see the latest news, the latest daily programs in Lebanon and the world
Google Play
App Store
Download now the LBCI mobile app
We use
cookies
We use cookies to make
your experience on this
website better.
Accept
Learn More